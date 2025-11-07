Prefect said: Arizona Rep. Adelita Grijalva's term is 5% over and Mike Johnson still hasn't sworn her in. Speaker of the House ,Mike Johnson, is taking things even a step further than Mitch McConnell in not just blocking bills from seeing the floor but blocking who can be elected to government. It is coming across that they are hellbent on trashing the constitution and democracy to either take it over and or prevent the release of the Epstein Files, which would make it only more transparent that they are doing everything to protect child rapist. Click to expand...

I would bet good money when it comes to the general elections this is exactly what will happen.Trump and crew will claim there's some problem with voting machines and will seize them - which they are already planting the seeds for, as I believe they mentioned that ICE/troops will be monitoring Democrat voting stations. They will then refuse to swear in any Democrats, or transfer any power, and then call for calm as we wait for them to "figure everything out". Meanwhile Republicans will retain control until it's determined that Democrats cheated and this nullifies the elections. The GOP will retain control under some emergency act and the initial bewilderment of what's actually happening will be softened over time as people become accustomed to it - just like what's happening with this AZ rep and the Epstein file fiasco that has now died down to a dull roar.