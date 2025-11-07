Law Arizona Rep. Adelita Grijalva's term is 5% over and Mike Johnson still hasn't sworn her in

Arizona Rep. Adelita Grijalva's term is 5% over and Mike Johnson still hasn't sworn her in. Speaker of the House ,Mike Johnson, is taking things even a step further than Mitch McConnell in not just blocking bills from seeing the floor but blocking who can be elected to government. It is coming across that they are hellbent on trashing the constitution and democracy to either take it over and or prevent the release of the Epstein Files, which would make it only more transparent that they are doing everything to protect child rapist.
 
This is number one bullshit. This should get Mike Johnson thrown out of office. She was elected by the people. Him not swearing her in is him trying to force his will over that of the people. He should not be eligible for any office after this stunt
 
The fact that Johnson shields himself with religion makes him even more disgusting. The shit that he is complicit with would get him sent straight to hell if one existed.
 
At best Mike Johnson should be in jail right now awaiting trial, but since the GOP Congress and DOJ are corrupt, there aren't many other options available.

Just a couple that I can think of.
 
why would they put in another person who isn’t working? why aren’t they passing the no money for themselves bill as well
 
This is why Americans shouldn't elect people like Mike Johnson, and if someone pulled shit like this they should be recalled or impeached.
 
I would bet good money when it comes to the general elections this is exactly what will happen.

Trump and crew will claim there's some problem with voting machines and will seize them - which they are already planting the seeds for, as I believe they mentioned that ICE/troops will be monitoring Democrat voting stations. They will then refuse to swear in any Democrats, or transfer any power, and then call for calm as we wait for them to "figure everything out". Meanwhile Republicans will retain control until it's determined that Democrats cheated and this nullifies the elections. The GOP will retain control under some emergency act and the initial bewilderment of what's actually happening will be softened over time as people become accustomed to it - just like what's happening with this AZ rep and the Epstein file fiasco that has now died down to a dull roar.
 
