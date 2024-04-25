Sweater of AV
On April 9, the Arizona Supreme Court declared the state must follow the 1864 law banning all abortions except to save a pregnant woman’s life. Three Republicans had enough common sense to vote in favor of repealing.
Heads to the senate now.
April 24 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Arizona's House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to repeal an 1864 ban on abortion that could still go into effect within weeks if not also knocked down by the Senate. House lawmakers voted 32-28 to repeal the law, which provides no exceptions for abortions even in cases of rape or incest. Three Republicans crossed party lines to join all 29 Democrats in voting for the repeal. The Arizona Senate, where Republicans hold a slim 16-14 majority, could vote on the measure as early as May 1.
"I'm thrilled the House has finally decided to do the right thing and repeal the archaic 1864 near-total abortion ban," Governor Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, wrote on social media. Hobbs has said she will sign a repeal of the ban if it passes the House and the Senate. "The decision to get an abortion, or seek any type of reproductive healthcare, belongs in the hands of patients, their families and their providers, not politicians," Democratic Representative Oscar De Los Santos told reporters before Wednesday's session began.
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/arizona-democrats-say-they-will-try-again-repeal-1864-abortion-ban-2024-04-24/
