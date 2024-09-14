Ariel's GOAT list

Rust Cohle
GSP, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Demetrious Johnson and Jose Aldo. Are you agree or not?
Is Khabib really ahead of a guy like Dan Henderson? I am not sure I am buying it.
I agree, lol. Dan's list of wins is comically better than Khabib's.
lolMost fighters all have Khabib in their top 5.
He's also the undisputed LW GOAT.
He's definitely one of the greatest of all time.
Flawless career.
I agree, lol. Dan's list of wins is comically better than Khabib's.
lol i'd love to see Khabib's record fighting the best WW and MWs in their primes.TRT + sad ass 32-15 record lol
Khabib and Islam combined have fewer title defenses and top ten wins than the fighters Ariel voted for.Lol Ariel has always been EXTREMELY DISRESPECTFUL to Khabib, Islam, and co.
He's salty that they didn't want to come on his show.
Arguing Khabib is top5 is beyond comical to me. I honestly don't give a shit which fighters have him there either. I 100% would say to their face I think him being there is comical.Khabib and Islam combined have fewer title defenses and top ten wins than the fighters Ariel voted for.