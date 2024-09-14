Ariel's GOAT list

Rust Cohle said:


GSP, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Demetrious Johnson and Jose Aldo. Are you agree or not?
Ufc goat I agree
Mma goat I'd have fedor over aldo and dj due to his decade of dominance at the heaviest hard hitting division full of killers where one punch can send you to the shadow realm
Fedor bless
 
Is Khabib really ahead of a guy like Dan Henderson? I am not sure I am buying it.
 
Best list so far. I like that he didn't ignore the lighter weight classes with DJ and Aldo.
 
LoveMyMMA said:
TRT + sad ass 32-15 record lol
lol i'd love to see Khabib's record fighting the best WW and MWs in their primes.

Dude fucking bitched and moaned that a geezer GSP fight him at 155 instead of a weightclass he fought in at least once in his entire career
 
Hdfi said:
Khabib and Islam combined have fewer title defenses and top ten wins than the fighters Ariel voted for.
Arguing Khabib is top5 is beyond comical to me. I honestly don't give a shit which fighters have him there either. I 100% would say to their face I think him being there is comical.
 
Bones
GSP
Fedor
MM
Amanda

First out - Anderson

Does Khabib deserve to be in that list no Ariel is right.. the man fought once a year in his peak prime. Then agsin it depends on how you define GOAT is it talent/skill based or based on accomplishment? I base it on Accomplishment so I agree with Ariel but if it was on Talent I would say he's 1 or 2. ..
 
