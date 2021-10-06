Media Ariel Vs. Schaub Mega Thread

schaub-sipping2.gif
 
Helwani-Schaub is fake beef.

It's tofu.

It's not even tofu, it's bean curd, unprepared.

It's a little bit of entertainment that surrounds the business that serves only to elevate the two as key personalities.

Why the hell would an actual journalist give a shit about what some goofball says on a podcast and give it THIS much publicity unless it's in his interests to do so?
 
Dont know if its fake, but is ariel really wrong? When he listed off things, thats a list of failures. What would the pay off be for brendan?

Why hasnt brendan been on the jre in some time? Has he been on since spotify? Ive not listened since the spotify move.
 
I like this new shit disturbing Helwani. I'm not typically an Ariel fan, but I'm always going to root against Schaub no matter who he's up against.

LOL@ Rogan on a recent podcast talking about how people hate Schaub because he's (according to Rogan) handsome. Schaub has been garbage at everything he's ever done.
 
Siver! said:
I agree, I get the same feeling. I don't feel its genuine, they are probably texting each other under the table. Doesn't feel genuine to me.
 
