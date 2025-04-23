Either Islam or Charles for the vacant belt
Which would you prefer? Charles vs Topuria would be fireworks plus we'd get Islam fighting for the WW title..
Yeah, i'm assuming Islam vacates, gets direct WW title shot.Vacant?
As in Islam gets stripped, or vacates the LW Title? That doesn’t seem too likely.
Islam doesn’t even know if he wants the next TS at WW. Because supposedly he won’t fight Belal.
Quite odd. Two champions vacate to move up for a free TS.
Rumors are that Islam's waiting to see UFC 315 result. If JDM wins he may vacate and fight JDM for the WW title.Didn’t Islam’s camp say he wouldn’t move up to 170 as long as Belal is the champ ?
I think they are not letting champs hold belts that they have no intentions to defend, and that is a good thing.It would probably be interim, not vacant, but would probably amount to the same thing because Islam isn't moving back down if he wins the WW title.
If he lost at WW, he would go back and defend the LW title, and if he wins, he vacates and the interim becomes the undisputed.
Dana's scrambling to get a big fight together, or he was until now.This is the messiest IFW.. and Dana is just silent while all kinds of rumors are festering
Could be, but you could also think that he will put on some weight to fight at WW and after that making LW again safely will take some time. It’s just a good thing that they don’t create interims, if the champion is unable to be active and defend both belts. It’s only a few fighters who would be able to do that. If he loses at WW, he would be still in the top mix in case he returns to LW. Doesn’t matter if he has a belt or not.If he lost at WW, he would go back and defend the LW title, and if he wins, he vacates and the interim becomes the undisputed.