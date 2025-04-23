Rumored Ariel: Topuria "Going TO FIGHT" June 28th - For LW Belt Vs Islam OR Charles

Black9 said:
Either Islam or Charles for the vacant belt

Which would you prefer? Charles vs Topuria would be fireworks plus we'd get Islam fighting for the WW title..

Vacant?

As in Islam gets stripped, or vacates the LW Title? That doesn’t seem too likely.

Islam doesn’t even know if he wants the next TS at WW. Because supposedly he won’t fight Belal.

Quite odd. Two champions vacate to move up for a free TS.
 
Interesting so Top vs Oliveira for the LW title (assuming that means Islam is going for the WW strap). Or vs Islam if he sticks around to defend against Top. Either way I’m in!
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Vacant?

As in Islam gets stripped, or vacates the LW Title? That doesn’t seem too likely.

Islam doesn’t even know if he wants the next TS at WW. Because supposedly he won’t fight Belal.

Quite odd. Two champions vacate to move up for a free TS.
Yeah, i'm assuming Islam vacates, gets direct WW title shot.

BoxerMaurits said:
Didn’t Islam’s camp say he wouldn’t move up to 170 as long as Belal is the champ ?
Rumors are that Islam's waiting to see UFC 315 result. If JDM wins he may vacate and fight JDM for the WW title.
 
It would probably be interim, not vacant, but would probably amount to the same thing because Islam isn't moving back down if he wins the WW title.

Guess it depends on JDM pulling off an upset, or better yet, Belal wins and retires and we get Islam/Shavkat for the vacant WW title.
 
If this shit happens and both Topuria and Islam win, Topuria is just gonna go for the third belt and Dana can't refuse.

It's Insane to even think about that but if the fights happen it's super possible...
 
Vacant is deep. Think Belal wins though and think we get Topuria v Islam and I think Topuria knocks Islam out or Islam submits Topuria. Think Topuria matches up better with Islam than Charles though.
 
nostradumbass said:
It would probably be interim, not vacant, but would probably amount to the same thing because Islam isn't moving back down if he wins the WW title.
I think they are not letting champs hold belts that they have no intentions to defend, and that is a good thing.
 
Fuck Charles, give it to Paddy if Islam moves up
Topuria vs Paddy is the fight

I’d rather see Topuria vs Makhachev though
 
This is the messiest IFW.. and Dana is just silent while all kinds of rumors are festering
 
Conan the K-9 said:
I think they are not letting champs hold belts that they have no intentions to defend, and that is a good thing.
If he lost at WW, he would go back and defend the LW title, and if he wins, he vacates and the interim becomes the undisputed.
 
Islam vacating? Is he life threateningly ill or some shit? Made the decision "fuck Belal" and he's going for WW Gold?
 
BayArea34 said:
This is the messiest IFW.. and Dana is just silent while all kinds of rumors are festering
Dana's scrambling to get a big fight together, or he was until now.

He wanted Tom vs Jon. Fell through
Then he wanted Khamzat vs DDP. Fell through
Now he's leaning hard on Islam to accept against Topuria
 
Belal holds the key. If he wins, Islam will stay at 155 lbs. Otherwise, he would vacate and fight JDM for the 170 lbs belt.
 
nostradumbass said:
If he lost at WW, he would go back and defend the LW title, and if he wins, he vacates and the interim becomes the undisputed.
Could be, but you could also think that he will put on some weight to fight at WW and after that making LW again safely will take some time. It’s just a good thing that they don’t create interims, if the champion is unable to be active and defend both belts. It’s only a few fighters who would be able to do that. If he loses at WW, he would be still in the top mix in case he returns to LW. Doesn’t matter if he has a belt or not.

And look at the fatso division, it’s a mess with the interim and the “champ”, only good thing is that they are not clogging two divisions.
 
Makhachev (pictured center) actually just hosted a reunion to celebrate all his opponents in his illustrious 155-pound title reign.

images
 
