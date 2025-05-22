Ariel Says UFC Met Jones' Financial Demands for Aspinall Fight...But

Now, Jones is acting like he's not interested. It's almost like they called his bluff. I was actually on Jones' side for a bit. I figured UFC just wasn't paying him what he was asking but turns out, he asked for a certain amount (rumored to be close to 30 mil) and they actually accepted. Now, he's like "Nah, I'm good".

If all of that is true, strip him. Why is he champion if he has no desire to fight? You are holding up the division and the company. As champion and especially when there is an interim champion, it is your duty to fight and defend. If you don't want to, vacate.

Jones said after the Stipe win that he had zero issues with the UFC stripping him of the title and he just comes back in a year and challenges whoever is holding it. He's treating the belt like a trophy instead of something you hold and defend.

Again, I was on his side at first but if he truly did turn down the offer that he claimed to have wanted, screw this guy. He's had an all time great career and it will end tarnished by this blatant ducking.

If this is true then its the biggest duck in history. But you didnt bring a source or soundbite.
 
@Luffy about to come in and set the record straight.

He's gonna spin a tale of how Chael Sonnen, the ghost of OJ Simpson, and an alien had a secret meeting with Dana and Jones and Aspinall and that they actually did a death match that was Jones and Aspinall vs Frank Dux at the Kumite and Jones and Aspinall killed Dux in the fight and replaced him with a clone. And they've vowed to never tell on each other and are now bonded in blood for life and that's why they can't fight each other.
 
I cannot wait for next 10 years of Sherdoggers, "Yeah, well...nobody took his title. He was stripped. GOAT. You just a hater"
 
He absolutely should be stripped if true. Has he though? Nothing has been said from the UFC except for Dana saying soon. I honestly think Jones is playing games with everyone. If they met his financial demands and he still walks away then that is clown foolishness. He will take the money and go forward with it.
 
Impossible. Saint Jones would never do such a thing. He is probably in Thailand opening an orphanage or a church.

This is me trying to channel my inner Davidjacksonjones.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
He is just fooling around now, and having a blast. Nothing wrong with that at all. Just give up the belt and go about your life.
If he never had an intention to fight again after Stipe, he should have dropped the belt over 6 months ago. Dragging it out this long to troll Aspinal was a huge dick move.
 
Jones apparently does want to fight but on his own terms. It might be 6 months from now, 1 year or 2 years. He's basically a prize fighter now and not an active fighter.

UFC is afraid to strip him because their TV deal is up and they need negotiating power.
 
World eater said:
Impossible. Saint Jones would never do such a thing. He is probably in Thailand opening an orphanage or a church.

This is me trying to channel my inner Davidjacksonjones.
I bet he is in Thailand alright.
 
Senzo Tanaka said:
Jones apparently does want to fight but on his own terms. It might be 6 months from now, 1 year or 2 years. He's basically a prize fighter now and not an active fighter.

UFC is afraid to strip him because their TV deal is up and they need negotiating power.
LOL one or two more fights from Jones doesn't give the UFC any leverage with Netflix or Amazon. Cmon man.
 
Söze Aldo said:
If he never had an intention to fight again after Stipe, he should have dropped the belt over 6 months ago. Dragging it out this long to troll Aspinal was a huge dick move.
Oh, agreed, though he has been pulling those off for a long time. It is what it is. Just drop the belt and let's get this train back on track. Can’t keep worrying about what Jones’ has done or say he will do. Strip and move forward
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
He is just fooling around now, and having a blast. Nothing wrong with that at all. Just give up the belt and go about your life.
The problem it's he isn't just trolling the UFC and Tom he's trolling the fans. The company shouldn't encourage and reward him for telling us to fuck off
 
