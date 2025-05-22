Ariel Says UFC Met Jones' Financial Demands for Aspinall Fight...But

Now, Jones is acting like he's not interested. It's almost like they called his bluff. I was actually on Jones' side for a bit. I figured UFC just wasn't paying him what he was asking but turns out, he asked for a certain amount (rumored to be close to 30 mil) and they actually accepted. Now, he's like "Nah, I'm good".



If all of that is true, strip him. Why is he champion if he has no desire to fight? You are holding up the division and the company. As champion and especially when there is an interim champion, it is your duty to fight and defend. If you don't want to, vacate.



Jones said after the Stipe win that he had zero issues with the UFC stripping him of the title and he just comes back in a year and challenges whoever is holding it. He's treating the belt like a trophy instead of something you hold and defend.



Again, I was on his side at first but if he truly did turn down the offer that he claimed to have wanted, screw this guy. He's had an all time great career and it will end tarnished by this blatant ducking.



