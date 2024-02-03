Ariel Helwani (UFC/MMA guy) is now the premier journalist in Boxing.

MigitAs

MigitAs

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 10, 2011
Messages
7,985
Reaction score
10,635
This probably gets moved but w/e.

Ariel Helwani is the first person Saudi Arabia reaches out to on anything related to boxing/fighting. To prove it, here is a show Helwani just put together on the fly, to announce breaking news on the state of boxing in Saudi Arabia. Happy to see he’s getting the respect he deserves these days, check it out here.

https://www.youtube.com/live/q2euzZelAuA?si=ZUpwjlzc_tbDAUjW
Click to expand...
 
The Bloody Nine said:
No, he isn't. Boxing has actual journalists. It's been around for a while.
Click to expand...
Saudi Arabia is becoming the home for big boxing. Ariel is the first guy they call when anything happens. You’re wrong, bud.
 
He’d leave MMA in a heartbeat if the NBA / Football / Wrestling came calling. Sniffs around trying to be the master of too many sports, it’s lame as fuck.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TGArthur
News UFC CEO Dana White Disputes Claims of Postponed Saudi Arabia Event: "We Never Even Proposed The Card To Them"
Replies
18
Views
608
whocares
whocares

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,665
Messages
55,016,939
Members
174,553
Latest member
miketheavenger75

Share this page

Back
Top