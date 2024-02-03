Ariel Helwani (UFC/MMA guy) is now the premier journalist in Boxing.

MigitAs
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Oct 10, 2011
- Messages
- 7,985
- Reaction score
- 10,635
This probably gets moved but w/e.
Ariel Helwani is the first person Saudi Arabia reaches out to on anything related to boxing/fighting. To prove it, here is a show Helwani just put together on the fly, to announce breaking news on the state of boxing in Saudi Arabia. Happy to see he’s getting the respect he deserves these days, check it out here.
