Media Ariel Helwani says Tom Aspinall should have been awarded DQ victory

BULL he shouldnt been sticking ice in eye ! and just took 5 mins to let his eye clear..... not keep poking it rest of night next day eye was fine no cut no tear.. might clear up.. in the 5 mins no he ran to corner said i cant see!!! NC

NOW if he had took his 5 mins and still couldnt see i would of allowed the DQ! :)
 
Yes I agree under slap dangal, especially with the Ever-Vigilant Mark Smith or the Fair and Unbiased Jacob Montalvo, this is likely DQ

However the honor is another issue entirely haanji you must pull the bootstrap and continue if you are to be a hero

giphy.gif



Return with ferocity before the 2min foul recover, use the point removal to secure victory and build the legacy #BeLikeJujhar

giphy.gif
 
Leinster Rugby said:
Gane finger

Gane finger

Where are you?

In your eye

In your eye

(How do you do)
this is sticking my head now ji why you are doing this yaar my son Chittarjit always he is listening and singing
 
It's very rare to see fighters at this level quit for an eye poke especially when not even being in pain. I can't think of anyone.

On the other hand this was full penetration. Gane had no reaction to pull away. It might have fucked his head enough to think enough is enough.
 
Agreed with the Nose.
The "I know it wasn't intentional" from the ref each time is laughable. How the fuck does he know? Because that looked every way intentional to me. But quess what, it doesn't matter. If the fighter can't continue because you screwed up then it should be a DQ.
Imagine in soccer/football, a guy is sprinting to score maybe only goal in the match and another guy fouls him within the penalty box lines to prevent him from potentially scoring a goal.
And instead of penalty kick the ref would go "listen, I know it wasn't intentional, let's just continue, but don't do it again ok? If you do, I may warn you again".

However.. Yeah, slippery slope as someone already noted. DQing left and right for a foul could be potentially problematic. Especially given the win/lose payment scheme that UFC has. Opponents may just want to quit at any opportunity and just grab the money. Not that I would blame them.
 
Last edited:
They’d have to change the rules or how they’re applied.
Seems reasonable, though.
 
Meaningless discussion imo. Belt didn't change hands, rematch is happening. If it was a DQ instead of a NC...what would that change? Give the shot to Volkov coming off that unwatchable stinker vs Almeida? There isn’t another HW title fight.
 
Kwic said:
Agreed.
The "I know it wasn't intentional" from the ref each time is laughable. How the fuck does he know? Because that looked every way intentional to me. But quess what, it doesn't matter. If the fighter can't continue because uou screwed up then it should be a DQ.
Haha yeah

Refs are like “Hey buddy I know you broke the rules but it was an accident. Don’t do it again or I’ll have to warn you a couple of more times.”

Any other sport you get an automatic penalty or fined.
 
