Agreed with the Nose.

The "I know it wasn't intentional" from the ref each time is laughable. How the fuck does he know? Because that looked every way intentional to me. But quess what, it doesn't matter. If the fighter can't continue because you screwed up then it should be a DQ.

Imagine in soccer/football, a guy is sprinting to score maybe only goal in the match and another guy fouls him within the penalty box lines to prevent him from potentially scoring a goal.

And instead of penalty kick the ref would go "listen, I know it wasn't intentional, let's just continue, but don't do it again ok? If you do, I may warn you again".



However.. Yeah, slippery slope as someone already noted. DQing left and right for a foul could be potentially problematic. Especially given the win/lose payment scheme that UFC has. Opponents may just want to quit at any opportunity and just grab the money. Not that I would blame them.