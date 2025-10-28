Carmine Lupertazzi
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2025
- Messages
- 5
- Reaction score
- 30
The GOAT (and best looking) MMA journalist gives his opinion.
this is sticking my head now ji why you are doing this yaar my son Chittarjit always he is listening and singingGane finger
Gane finger
Where are you?
In your eye
In your eye
(How do you do)
Haha yeahAgreed.
The "I know it wasn't intentional" from the ref each time is laughable. How the fuck does he know? Because that looked every way intentional to me. But quess what, it doesn't matter. If the fighter can't continue because uou screwed up then it should be a DQ.