Ariel Helwani has never been invited on JRE

rogan has had huger morons than ariel on his platform. also lets not pretend that JRE is some sort of high brow thing. 100s of hours of JRE can be summarized as "cancel culture and woke bad"....Why would you invite a C tier journalist in a Bush league sport.
dana approves of bernie sanders? lmaoCan't see Joe ever hosting Anyone Dana doesn't approve of.
Dana doesn’t like Schuab, Luke Thomas and plenty of people who have been onCan't see Joe ever hosting Anyone Dana doesn't approve of.
he is Jewish, most Jews tend to not like non JewsDoes Helwani seriously seem like a guy you wanna have on a podcast? In fact, who genuinely likes Ariel as a human being? He's a drama stirring weasel who always has a hidden agenda, nobody likes those types of people.
It's because Ariel would ask Joe something which Joe wouldn't be able to answer. It would stick Joe between a weasel and a bold cunt.Just caught this on the MMA Hour, Helwani doing fan Q&A; is this due to Rogan’s fierce loyalty to Dana? Shame because a three hour mma convo between the two could be worthwhile imo.
I shoulda been more clear and said MMA fighters,dana approves of bernie sanders? lmao
Good call. If Dana has shown outright contempt for a fighter, Joe imho wouldn't share his platform, knowing it would definitely give them more coverage.Dana doesn’t like Schuab, Luke Thomas and plenty of people who have been on