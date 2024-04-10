Ariel Helwani has never been invited on JRE

MigitAs

MigitAs

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 10, 2011
Messages
8,098
Reaction score
11,041
Just caught this on the MMA Hour, Helwani doing fan Q&A; is this due to Rogan’s fierce loyalty to Dana? Shame because a three hour mma convo between the two could be worthwhile imo.
 
dana hates him so rogan by default does too. i don't think rogan had tito or rampage on either so its understandable.
 
Deadwing88 said:
Why would you invite a C tier journalist in a Bush league sport.
Click to expand...
rogan has had huger morons than ariel on his platform. also lets not pretend that JRE is some sort of high brow thing. 100s of hours of JRE can be summarized as "cancel culture and woke bad"....
 
I don't think Joe really likes him, maybe because of Dana, maybe not.

But there are old videos of Ariel interviewing him back in the day when Joe's hair was still barely clinging on and they are all fairly tense and awkward.
 
The JRE has outgrown MMA.

I got buddies who listen to him as though it were gospel, and they avoid MMA episodes.
I'd dig Helwani being on, but i don't think it'd be all that popular.

I could be wrong though.
 
Portland8242 said:
Does Helwani seriously seem like a guy you wanna have on a podcast? In fact, who genuinely likes Ariel as a human being? He's a drama stirring weasel who always has a hidden agenda, nobody likes those types of people.
Click to expand...
he is Jewish, most Jews tend to not like non Jews
 
I think he's okay with Ariel, even after the whole UFC 200 early Brock reveal thing.
He's had other guys like Luke Thomas on who also shit on the UFC a ton.
 
MigitAs said:
Just caught this on the MMA Hour, Helwani doing fan Q&A; is this due to Rogan’s fierce loyalty to Dana? Shame because a three hour mma convo between the two could be worthwhile imo.
Click to expand...
It's because Ariel would ask Joe something which Joe wouldn't be able to answer. It would stick Joe between a weasel and a bold cunt.


I like Ariel btw, a lot of the hate is undeserved imo. He's 10x better than any journalist the UFC has. John Morgan? Laughable.
Luke Thomas? Now that's a real cunt even though I tolerate him.
 
Last edited:
filthybliss said:
dana approves of bernie sanders? lmao
Click to expand...
I shoulda been more clear and said MMA fighters,
ipowerslapmywife said:
Dana doesn’t like Schuab, Luke Thomas and plenty of people who have been on
Click to expand...
Good call. If Dana has shown outright contempt for a fighter, Joe imho wouldn't share his platform, knowing it would definitely give them more coverage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,674
Messages
55,374,425
Members
174,756
Latest member
KXNGRETURN

Share this page

Back
Top