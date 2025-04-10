Media Ariel Helwani fires back at Campbell McLaren and Donn Davis

Combat Global is on YouTube now very few people watching. Not even a hundred. Maybe when they get closer to the main event it will pick up. But looking pretty done as a promotion.



PFL need the Saudi money but they have gotten closer to UFC since they gave money to PFL so if they keep doing bad think they will give up on PFL MENA.
 
It still boggles my mind that nobody competent has come in and put together a good #2 org... at this point how hard can it be? After the Bellator buy PFL had (MAYBE still has) the potential to be very good... but with these complete assclowns running the show, it has no chance
 
It still boggles my mind that nobody competent has come in and put together a good #2 org... at this point how hard can it be? After the Bellator buy PFL had (MAYBE still has) the potential to be very good... but with these complete assclowns running the show, it has no chance
No one asks this question cause that would be admiting that as much as an a-hole Dana is, he's the best at his job
 
