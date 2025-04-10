Media Ariel Helwani fires back at Campbell McLaren and Donn Davis

I don't watch Ariel's stuff nearly as much as I used to but based on what was listed in this thread where is the lie?
 
Such a weird time to attack Helwani, something must be up. Hes been pretty chill lately. PFL going out of business..



He did "promote", I felt, the non-existent GFL predecessor a couple of years ago though with an announcement etc, probably why he kept pretty reserved detached about it this time around.
 
he gave them a platform but he shit on it regularly
 
Dana sitting back and watching his enemy verbally destroy the little competition they have
 
PFL is just not a good alternative to the UFC. Released a bunch of popular guys after the Bellator buyout instead of using them to build a solid roster was a fatal mistake on their part. After the debacles with Mousasi, Pitbull, Mix, and changing the Bellator presentation, there was just no coming back from that. That completely shattered any goodwill with their hardcore fanbase. Their presentation and names don't draw in any casual viewers.
 
The bellator purchased was a bizarre one. What was the point if didn’t use their roster (which is way better than yours)
 
Yeah they did a mistake with that, got bad pr when Belator extended deals and left PFL hanging with that.
But the PFL was probably worried someone would swoop up all the Ballator remnants in one go and be a direct competitor to them directly, otherwise the purchase made no sense.
 
Latest posts

