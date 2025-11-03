Media Ariel Helwani confirms FBI is involved in Dulgarian betting scandal

I agree the UFC not pulling the fight makes them complicit. Watch the UFC act all innocent like

Honnestly I think that nerd thinks he s a little smarter than what he actually is.
Corruption doesn‘t happen with „being approached by someone offering x amount to throw a fight“.

Even in shithole 3rd world it doesn‘t happen like that. And it doesn‘t need to be that explicit to work.
 
But it absolutely can happen that way and has been known to happen that way in other sports. Not sure what your point is.
 
Shut up Russian disinformation bot.

The FBI will investigate all of the bets, track the money, and see who was responsible for those bets. Then if there are any links to the fighter that allegedly threw the fight, they will take action.
 
I doubt that the UFC operates like that. It‘s the subsidiary of a publicly traded multibillion $ group in the USA. No, it doesn‘t happen like that. Guaranteed it doesn‘t.
 
Didn't think the fight itself looked that fixed.

So how does it work? Did Dulgarian mortgage his mom's house to bet a few hundred K on himself to lose by sub in the first?
 
The UFC being a subsidiary of a multibillion-dollar public company wouldn't prevent a fighter (who is an independent contractor BTW) from being approached by a corrupt bookie to throw a fight.

It wouldn't be the first time it had happened in the UFC.
 
are you a troll or just crazy? Serious question
 
Ok but then it limits the UFC‘s responsibility. My bad I thought this was about the UFC initiating the corruption.

Of course nobody can prevent a third party approaching a low level fighter with an offer.
 
