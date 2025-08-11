Deadwing88
Lion of Panjshir.
I think it was a reflection of the time too. I remember being fully into TUF around the Smashes season sort of time, the idea of watching even that format of show now turns my stomach. Can't imagine how much worse that has gone being we're in the 2020s but I imagine it's fucking painfulTUF is done.
It was top quality on SpikeTv, then it went to shit on FOX.
ESPN carried that shit production from FOX, and it never recovered.