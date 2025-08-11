  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Ariel believes Can Series and TUF could be sold elsewhere.

Contender Series makes sense as Dana mentioned it doubling not long ago. No one cares about TUF anymore.
 
Rhood said:
TUF is done.
It was top quality on SpikeTv, then it went to shit on FOX.
ESPN carried that shit production from FOX, and it never recovered.
Click to expand...
I think it was a reflection of the time too. I remember being fully into TUF around the Smashes season sort of time, the idea of watching even that format of show now turns my stomach. Can't imagine how much worse that has gone being we're in the 2020s but I imagine it's fucking painful
 
Certainly more announcements to come.

As said TUF needs a rebuild of some sort and I'm not sure what might work at this point.
 
DWCS is easy to sit through. It's 4-5 fights that fly by within a little over 2 hours. I would enjoy more cards if they were 4-5 fights instead of double digits.
 
