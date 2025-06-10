Ariel’s details on why Jones vs Tom fell thought

Cowboy Kurt Angle
It should say “specifically not Tom Aspinal” lmaoGotta love that last part. "Jon is interested in fighting, just not vs Tom Aspinal specificallyl"
Man, if all this is true and Jon turns this down and it's more and more public, this will burn his legacy. Not completely, but it will be a dark cloud. People always remember the end of a career.
This is not insider information. It's going by statements made by Dana White and Jon Jones.Don't really trust The Weasel to have any actual insider info like this
Jon seems pissed at Tom and wants to make him suffer (wait).. as others have said, the simple way to solve this is to strip him and move on.. then Jon can fight whoever he wants, and everyone wins.
This is not insider information. It's going by statements made by Dana White and Jon Jones.
Ariel is clear that he is speculating on the statements made, especially in Dana's latest interview where he says Jon was offered the fight, accepted it, but then decided against it.
Probably should, you know, actually check the content out before talking shit!!!!!!!!!!
Exactly, it was never gonna happen no matter what Tom or the UFC didHe's not "pissed at Tom" LMAO. Why would he be? "That Brit has been too respectful while he waits for me to figure out what I'm gonna do!"
Occam's razor. Jon doesn't wanna get KO'd. He loves being able to say "nobody's ever beaten me in the cage". He's had controversial decisions and a DQ loss, but he'll claim no "real" losses to this point. Getting put to sleep by Tom isnt high on his priority list.
But yes, the UFC now needs to move forward with the division.
