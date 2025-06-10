Ariel’s details on why Jones vs Tom fell thought

Gotta love that last part. "Jon is interested in fighting, just not vs Tom Aspinal specificallyl"

Man, if all this is true and Jon turns this down and it's more and more public, this will burn his legacy. Not completely, but it will be a dark cloud. People always remember the end of a career.
 
JKS said:
Gotta love that last part. "Jon is interested in fighting, just not vs Tom Aspinal specificallyl"

Man, if all this is true and Jon turns this down and it's more and more public, this will burn his legacy. Not completely, but it will be a dark cloud. People always remember the end of a career.
It should say “specifically not Tom Aspinal” lmao
 
Jon seems pissed at Tom and wants to make him suffer (wait).. as others have said, the simple way to solve this is to strip him and move on.. then Jon can fight whoever he wants, and everyone wins.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Don't really trust The Weasel to have any actual insider info like this
This is not insider information. It's going by statements made by Dana White and Jon Jones.

Ariel is clear that he is speculating on the statements made, especially in Dana's latest interview where he says Jon was offered the fight, accepted it, but then decided against it.
 
Jon holding on to the belt and really hoping for Pereira to beat Ank in the rematch so he can call for Poatan. It really is sad at this point.
 
USA!USA! said:
Jon seems pissed at Tom and wants to make him suffer (wait).. as others have said, the simple way to solve this is to strip him and move on.. then Jon can fight whoever he wants, and everyone wins.
He's not "pissed at Tom" LMAO. Why would he be? "That Brit has been too respectful while he waits for me to figure out what I'm gonna do!"

Occam's razor. Jon doesn't wanna get KO'd. He loves being able to say "nobody's ever beaten me in the cage". He's had controversial decisions and a DQ loss, but he'll claim no "real" losses to this point. Getting put to sleep by Tom isnt high on his priority list.

But yes, the UFC now needs to move forward with the division.
 
So then it is ultra officially a duck.


Cant get better confirmation that this I guess
 
HHJ said:
This is not insider information. It's going by statements made by Dana White and Jon Jones.

Ariel is clear that he is speculating on the statements made, especially in Dana's latest interview where he says Jon was offered the fight, accepted it, but then decided against it.
<puhlease>
 
JKS said:
Gotta love that last part. "Jon is interested in fighting, just not vs Tom Aspinal specificallyl"

Man, if all this is true and Jon turns this down and it's more and more public, this will burn his legacy. Not completely, but it will be a dark cloud. People always remember the end of a career.
As if Jon’s entire career isn’t a dark cloud all by itself
 
mkess101 said:
He's not "pissed at Tom" LMAO. Why would he be? "That Brit has been too respectful while he waits for me to figure out what I'm gonna do!"

Occam's razor. Jon doesn't wanna get KO'd. He loves being able to say "nobody's ever beaten me in the cage". He's had controversial decisions and a DQ loss, but he'll claim no "real" losses to this point. Getting put to sleep by Tom isnt high on his priority list.

But yes, the UFC now needs to move forward with the division.
Exactly, it was never gonna happen no matter what Tom or the UFC did

Jon wasn’t willing to fight Chael without a full camp lol, he has always played it safe when taking fights… he’s not gonna take on his toughest opponent ever at the end of his career when he’s a multimillionaire who still has opportunities to make big money
 
How can it fall through when the fight didnt even have a proper date in first place? Where would they book this? Abu Dhabi? Thats for Islam / Khamzat.

New York cards happen in november - this fight is msg stuff
 
mkess101 said:
He's not "pissed at Tom" LMAO. Why would he be? "That Brit has been too respectful while he waits for me to figure out what I'm gonna do!"

Occam's razor. Jon doesn't wanna get KO'd. He loves being able to say "nobody's ever beaten me in the cage". He's had controversial decisions and a DQ loss, but he'll claim no "real" losses to this point. Getting put to sleep by Tom isnt high on his priority list.

But yes, the UFC now needs to move forward with the division.
Because of how Tom has approached him and tried to clown him and to dictate the pace at which the fight happens?

It's really not that farfetched at all LOL
 
