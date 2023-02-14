Ares FC, MMA, France, UFC Fight Pass, BetOnline

  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Ares FC 15: Demarte Pena vs. Mehdi Saadi

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/96200-ares-fc-15
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/70978

BS is 7 inches taller
AB is 6 inches taller
NJ is 4 inches taller
CJ is 3 inches taller
IM is 3 inches taller, 10 years younger

Azamat Aboukhanov is a wrestler transitioning to MMA, age 18, why is this at heavyweight lol

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/bouts/756980-ares-fc-15-aboukhanov-azamat-vs-islem-masraf

Thursday 05.11.2023 at 1:00 PM eastern
Promotion: ARES Fighting Championship
Venue: Dôme de Paris
Location: Paris, France
Enclosure:
MMA Bouts: 11

Thursday 1 pm eastern

https://www.bestfightodds.com/events/ares-fc-15-2890
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/96200-ares-fc-15

Christopher Jacquelin +550
Felix Klinkhammer -800
Nikola Joksovic -300
Vincent Del Guerra +240
Alexander Soldatkin -240
Benjamin Sehic +190
Demarte Pena -200, opened -150, age 33
Mehdi Saadi +160, age 30 https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/bouts/744065-ares-fc-15-demarte-the-wolf-pena-vs-mehdi-saadi

Ibrahim Mane -600
Juan Manuel Suarez +425
Jordan Zebo -240
Mickael Marie Sardi +190
Abdelmoumen Mssaate +300
Moustapha Aida -400
Alaa Mansour +500
Amin Ayoub -700
Azamat Aboukhanov -185
Islem Masraf +155
Assia Miri -600
Joana Chevreuil +425
Asilder Badouiev -240
David Tonatiuh Crol +190
 
Ares FC 16: Chamsoudinov vs. Escudero

  • Friday 06.23.2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • U.S. Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass | Prelims: UFC Fight Pass
  • Promotion: ARES Fighting Championship
  • Venue: Dôme de Paris
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Enclosure: Octagon
  • MMA Bouts: 10
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/96201-ares-fc-16
https://www.tapology.com/forum/threads/70981
https://fightodds.io/mma-events/4514/ares-fc-16-chamsoudinov-vs-escudero/odds

Paulin Begai is age 28



https://www.betonline.ag/sportsbook/martial-arts/mma/ares-fc-16

https://www.tapology.com/fightcente...n-le-chaat-begai-vs-tarhan-the-hulk-ibragimov

Begai opened +140, immediately moved to -200
 
I just lost my under 2.5 in the Sola fight because the thrash doctor let the fight continue despite that Arzamendia told her he can't see on his left eye. But of course she didn't understand what he was saying, so the fight continued and he got stopped but after the 2.5 mark. Fml.
 
 
Got Louis Scott at evens so I'll take a chance.
 
