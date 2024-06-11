  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

PBP ARES FC 22: Sola vs. Imavov 6/14 2PM ET

R9Lx7qC.jpeg


ARES FC 22: Sola vs. Imavov
Friday 06.14.2024 at 02:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Promotion: ARES Fighting Championship
Venue: Adidas Arena
Location: Paris, France
Enclosure: Cage
MMA Bouts: 11

Main Card – UFC Fight Pass – 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT
Axel Sola vs. Daguir Imavov
Sofiane Boukichou vs. Abu Bakr Bathily
Aboubakar Younousov vs. Fabrício Nunes
Amin Ayoub vs. Ghiles Oudelha
Patrick Habirora vs. Alex Aston
Zarah Fairn vs. Gisele Moreira
Jordan Zébo vs. Phruethukorn Chaichongcharden
Azize Hlali vs. Alberto Ponzio
Jacky Jeanne vs. Salim El Ouassaidi
Fabiola Pidroni vs. Melissa Hurtado
Samir Faiddine vs. Lucas Rodrigues
 
Faiddine vs. Rodrigues is off.

A few fighters missed weight, so a few are catch weight fights now.

Nunes was one of the fighters that missed weight, so the fight is now a non-title catch weight fight.
 
Melissa Hurtado pounced on Fabiola Pidroni from the opening bell and never really gave her a chance to recover or do anything at all.
 
Another quick first round stoppage. Jacky Jeanne just steamrolled Salim El Ouassaidi.
 
I am IN for my namesake organization!

Big fan of Veronica Hardy on commentary.
 
Dang do these river sites not consider Ares FC important enough to host?
 
Another quick first round stoppage. Azize Hlali just ran through Alberto Ponzio.
 
The straight left from Hlali landed flush leading to the stoppage.
 
I Kissed a Girl by Katy Perry is an interesting choice for music at an MMA event
 
