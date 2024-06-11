Kowboy On Sherdog
ARES FC 22: Sola vs. Imavov
Friday 06.14.2024 at 02:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Promotion: ARES Fighting Championship
Venue: Adidas Arena
Location: Paris, France
Enclosure: Cage
MMA Bouts: 11
Main Card – UFC Fight Pass – 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT
Axel Sola vs. Daguir Imavov
Sofiane Boukichou vs. Abu Bakr Bathily
Aboubakar Younousov vs. Fabrício Nunes
Amin Ayoub vs. Ghiles Oudelha
Patrick Habirora vs. Alex Aston
Zarah Fairn vs. Gisele Moreira
Jordan Zébo vs. Phruethukorn Chaichongcharden
Azize Hlali vs. Alberto Ponzio
Jacky Jeanne vs. Salim El Ouassaidi
Fabiola Pidroni vs. Melissa Hurtado