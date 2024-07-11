ARES 23 possibly just had the world record weight miss

WoozyFailGuy
Sierra Dinwoodie (lol) had her opponent Danielle Koudou pull out of their fight today. It was supposed to be a 135lb scrap, Dinwoodie's team was informed by their opponent that they would not make 135 and offered a 155 catchweight fight. Sierra accepted, and at the weigh ins, her opponent weighed in a massive 18 fuckinglbs over 155. This girl came in for a bantamweight fight weighing 173lbs.
This has to be a record weight miss at 38lbs.
