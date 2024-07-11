ARES 23 possibly just had the world record weight miss

Sierra Dinwoodie (lol) had her opponent Danielle Koudou pull out of their fight today. It was supposed to be a 135lb scrap, Dinwoodie's team was informed by their opponent that they would not make 135 and offered a 155 catchweight fight. Sierra accepted, and at the weigh ins, her opponent weighed in a massive 18 fuckinglbs over 155. This girl came in for a bantamweight fight weighing 173lbs.

This has to be a record weight miss at 38lbs.
 
achoo42 said:
Holy fuck. How many male bantamweights are cutting from 173?
Click to expand...
None that I know of. Max is one of the larger cutters to featherweight as he supposedly walks around at about that weight lol
 
Gabe said:
Sign her to UFC and make her fight Gastelum in a fatweight bout.
Click to expand...
Gastellum is going to pull a reverse Brunson and slowly make his way up to a title shot at HW.
 
Aaron Cobb weighed in at 224 pounds for what was supposed to be a welterweight fight against Gerald Harris at Legacy FC 63.
 
Pics of the chick?

She's either a jacked white boi like Kayla or a fat mess.
 
