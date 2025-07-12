History Are young people hotter today than 25 years ago?

Intermission

Intermission

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
4,926
Reaction score
2,565
I can't do polls but I've been noticing todays men look a hell lot better than when i grew up. It's like there's been selective model breeding. It's not uncommon to be good-looking, wheras in the late 90s, 2000s those people stood out.

Men are huge too..

I don't pay attention to women. They have so much make-up on, who knows...
 
Last edited:
Intermission said:
I've been noticing todays men look a hell lot better than when i grew up.
Click to expand...

tumblr_mxchsnthK31rvzbdgo1_r1_400.gifv


Lots of mixing going on. The Asians are at least becoming more palatable.
 
I suspect things like gyms and tight leggings contribute to this one girl having probably the most perfect rear end I've seen in leggings. The boobs were probably small, but the buns were super outstanding in the leggings.
 
GSP_37 said:
I suspect things like gyms and tight leggings contribute to this one girl having probably the most perfect rear end I've seen in leggings. The boobs were probably small, but the buns were super outstanding in the leggings.
Click to expand...

I don't remember leggings being a thing 25 years ago. But i don't remember much
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,683
Messages
57,547,716
Members
175,748
Latest member
mauricio6711

Share this page

Back
Top