I can't do polls but I've been noticing todays men look a hell lot better than when i grew up. It's like there's been selective model breeding. It's not uncommon to be good-looking, wheras in the late 90s, 2000s those people stood out.
Men are huge too..
I don't pay attention to women. They have so much make-up on, who knows...
