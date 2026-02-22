Are you this old?

Simple Southerner
Back when it taste delicious and they rewarded me free pizza just for reading books
No I worked at a pizza buffet place. Casual confirmed.
Right, that explosive guy Jaden Jaquan does that shit all the time. And you don’t hear from her for two days.Man she's gonna fuck that dudes brains out. Nowadays you take a chick to Pizza Hut she's more likely to hook up with one of the delivery guys out back
I’m that old. But I was never that poor.
They fucked all the good fast food up. It’s no where near what it was back in the 90s. I am not sure what they did but now it sucks and I never go.2 Time book bowl champ ! Used to be awesome to cash em in in fridays then talk mom into letting me rent Nintendo or Sega games and stay up til the sum came up playing them shits.
I ate pizza hut couple weeks back and it didn't taste like i remember at all and was pretty not good actually
Feel like just about every restaurant out there needs to go back to the 80s and 90s recipes.
damn, then how fucking poor was i that i could never afford to go to a pizza hut lmao.I’m that old. But I was never that poor.