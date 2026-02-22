Are you this old?

GoodBadHBK said:
Back when it taste delicious and they rewarded me free pizza just for reading books
2 Time book bowl champ ! Used to be awesome to cash em in in fridays then talk mom into letting me rent Nintendo or Sega games and stay up til the sum came up playing them shits.

I ate pizza hut couple weeks back and it didn't taste like i remember at all and was pretty not good actually

Feel like just about every restaurant out there needs to go back to the 80s and 90s recipes.
 
Muhammad Ali was still Cassius Clay
The Dallas Texans had yet to move to Kansas City to become the Chiefs
Fred Blassie was the WWA World Champion
It was.....who is this guy? talking Wolfman Jack
Amos & Andy
So can the AFL beat the NFL?

A buck could get me...

bag of chips 10c
coke 15c
comic book 12c
huge bad of penny candy

Have Gun Will Travel
Wanted Dead or Alive
Our Miss Brooks
Life of Riley
The Betty White Show
Maverick
Flash Gordon
Crusader Rabbit

Good old days.


 
I distinctly remember buying a 12-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola for ten cents, but you had to leave the bottle.

OIP.TF9jFioFAvYp9cetJs-GVQHaHa


A Snickers bar was twenty-five cents, and it had a paper wrapper.
Godfather's pizza was a thing.
The McDLT and the McDonald's staff would give you a small bag of popcorn while you waited for them to bring it to you.
Arby's 5 for 5. You got 5 full size roast beef sandwiches for 5 bucks.


OGC.175792cbee85e054c618808df5cba6e3


When you saw THIS^ on television, you knew it was gonna be awesome.
 
Zer said:
Man she's gonna fuck that dudes brains out. Nowadays you take a chick to Pizza Hut she's more likely to hook up with one of the delivery guys out back <Prem974>
Right, that explosive guy Jaden Jaquan does that shit all the time. And you don’t hear from her for two days.
 
Gutter Chris said:
They fucked all the good fast food up. It’s no where near what it was back in the 90s. I am not sure what they did but now it sucks and I never go.
 
People nowadays don't know, that 80's and 90's pizza hut was different. Man it used to taste SO much better. And going to the actual store and eating there was such a treat. You could play the arcade games while you waited for your pizza. That entire world is gone now.
 
lol. i was a kid that lived through actual communism in eastern euro.
i had my first pizza when i was 12, and i thought nothing on this planet could be tastier.
downside is that it was still a semi communist country when i had it, so it has a specific taste due to the stuff that was used to do it, so now my recollection of the first pizza ever cannot be reconstructed in modern countries.

i had to go to Kenya and Mongolia to get the taste i remembered as a child.

never had pizza hut before i was like 20, and by that time i had way better pizzas, so i can't connect to the 80s pizza hut memory. having a pizza in America, Italy, or the EU in general now is obviously better, but from the point of view of that small kid that never had it before 12, the memory is always connected to the taste of that first one.
 
