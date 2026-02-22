Are you this old?

lol. i was a kid that lived through actual communism in eastern euro.

i had my first pizza when i was 12, and i thought nothing on this planet could be tastier.

downside is that it was still a semi communist country when i had it, so it has a specific taste due to the stuff that was used to do it, so now my recollection of the first pizza ever cannot be reconstructed in modern countries.



i had to go to Kenya and Mongolia to get the taste i remembered as a child.



never had pizza hut before i was like 20, and by that time i had way better pizzas, so i can't connect to the 80s pizza hut memory. having a pizza in America, Italy, or the EU in general now is obviously better, but from the point of view of that small kid that never had it before 12, the memory is always connected to the taste of that first one.