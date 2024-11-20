Are you staying up all night for Yan vs Figueiredo?

Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,372
- Reaction score
- 7,583
The UFC is going back to China this weekend.
The event starts at 3:00am Eastern Time
2:00am Central Standard Time
And for the lucky asses that live on the West Coast, it starts at primetime at 12:00am Midnight.
Are you staying up all night on Friday to watch the fights in the morning or are you going to bed super early as if it was a preschool night?
