Are you staying up all night for Yan vs Figueiredo?

The UFC is going back to China this weekend.

The event starts at 3:00am Eastern Time
2:00am Central Standard Time
And for the lucky asses that live on the West Coast, it starts at primetime at 12:00am Midnight.

Are you staying up all night on Friday to watch the fights in the morning or are you going to bed super early as if it was a preschool night?
 
I wake up at 5am every morning anyway...
 
Men wake at 5am eastern, even on Saturday.
 
Back in the day I would've, now days I rarely finish one live unless they're bigger events like this past weekend.

I sleep, and do a media fast to avoid spoilers until I can finish it the next morning. I did stay up four the Tyson and Jones fights this past weekend though.
 
Nah, it'll finish around when I get up on Sat morning, 11-12. I'll read the PBPs for the handful of fights I'm bothered with.
 
Whoah, that’s a 6pm start time for your sherbrother in the HST

That mean the main is gonna be at like 9pm? Weird.
 
