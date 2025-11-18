Are you staying up all night for UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Tsarukyan?

Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 21,244
- Reaction score
- 9,639
Why Sleep?
Prelims are expected to begin at 10:00 AM ET (7:00 AM PT), with the main card starting at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT).
Here are the international start times:
Are you going to bed early or are you gonna be the ultimate warrior?
Prelims are expected to begin at 10:00 AM ET (7:00 AM PT), with the main card starting at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT).
Here are the international start times:
- USA (ET): 10:00 AM
- Canada (Toronto / ET): 10:00 AM
- UK (London / GMT): 3:00 PM
- Australia (Sydney / AEDT): 2:00 AM (Nov 23)
- India (New Delhi / IST): 8:30 PM
- Japan (Tokyo / JST): 12:00 AM (Nov 23)
- Mexico (Mexico City / CST): 9:00 AM
Are you going to bed early or are you gonna be the ultimate warrior?