Are you staying up all night for UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Tsarukyan?

Gonna be business as usual for me with these Arab cards that start at 2am.



I will spend the days leading up to it convincing myself that it'll be okay if I just wake up at 5am for the main card start and all will be okay. I can just watch the prelims later.



I'll go to bed the night before at 11:30. Body will wake me up at 1:58 completely wide awake. And I'll just get up instantly and start watching.



I've learned over the years not to try to get back to sleep because otherwise I just lay there for hours while my brain keeps telling me that there's no way I could possibly go back to sleep when bangers are potentially happening.