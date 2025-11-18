Are you staying up all night for UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs Tsarukyan?

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
21,244
Reaction score
9,639
Why Sleep?


Prelims are expected to begin at 10:00 AM ET (7:00 AM PT), with the main card starting at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT).

Here are the international start times:
  • USA (ET): 10:00 AM
  • Canada (Toronto / ET): 10:00 AM
  • UK (London / GMT): 3:00 PM
  • Australia (Sydney / AEDT): 2:00 AM (Nov 23)
  • India (New Delhi / IST): 8:30 PM
  • Japan (Tokyo / JST): 12:00 AM (Nov 23)
  • Mexico (Mexico City / CST): 9:00 AM

G3vdHoRWAAA0HSm.jpg



Are you going to bed early or are you gonna be the ultimate warrior?
 
Gonna be business as usual for me with these Arab cards that start at 2am.

I will spend the days leading up to it convincing myself that it'll be okay if I just wake up at 5am for the main card start and all will be okay. I can just watch the prelims later.

I'll go to bed the night before at 11:30. Body will wake me up at 1:58 completely wide awake. And I'll just get up instantly and start watching.

I've learned over the years not to try to get back to sleep because otherwise I just lay there for hours while my brain keeps telling me that there's no way I could possibly go back to sleep when bangers are potentially happening.
 
xhaydenx said:
Gonna be business as usual for me with these Arab cards that start at 2am.

I will spend the days leading up to it convincing myself that it'll be okay if I just wake up at 5am for the main card start and all will be okay. I can just watch the prelims later.

I'll go to bed the night before at 11:30. Body will wake me up at 1:58 completely wide awake. And I'll just get up instantly and start watching.

I've learned over the years not to try to get back to sleep because otherwise I just lay there for hours while my brain keeps telling me that there's no way I could possibly go back to sleep when bangers are potentially happening.
Click to expand...
Such excitement to watch an inferior sport with inferior athletes.
 
No, I will sleep in and catch the main card like I always do when they cater to the Middle East. Those relationships they've made over there have really fucked up my life, I'm not a fan of the early start times and would like to just enjoy fights on Saturday night as I have for around a thousand Saturday nights in my life.
 
card starts at 9am for me. meaning that i'll probably turn it in the backround at 11am and listen to belal/garry commentary while i do something else. I doubt either guy attempts a finish.

i'll watch arman vs hooker over lunch
 
There is a high chance the 2 main fights will be better than the last 2 main fights.
Still, I won't
 
