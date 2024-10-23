Are you staying up all night for UFC 308?

Rhood
Why Sleep?
It starts at 10:00am Eastern Time
9:00am Central Standard Time
And for those that live on the west coast, it starts when the sun hasn't risen yet at good ole 7:00am Pacific Time.
Are you staying up all night on Friday to watch the fights in the morning or are you going to bed super early as if it was a high school night?
