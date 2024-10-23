Are you staying up all night for UFC 308?

Rhood

Rhood

Why Sleep?

It starts at 10:00am Eastern Time
9:00am Central Standard Time
And for those that live on the west coast, it starts when the sun hasn't risen yet at good ole 7:00am Pacific Time.

Are you staying up all night on Friday to watch the fights in the morning or are you going to bed super early as if it was a high school night?
 
I'll wake up at 8:30am, go get breakfast for the crew (me, my wife, my boy, and his wife) and be ready at my boys house for 9:30am on the dot sir.
 
the-hangover.gif
 
Just crazy shit you do when you are young and still pumped up about shit!
Long gone but we both know we would chose that before breakfast given a choice!
 
Twenty years ago, sure. But I know better now.
 
I guess if you live in Hawaii you have to stay up all night if you want to cheer Max on
 
Yeah I am. Fuck yeah

And if the main and co-main are good then I might just wake the neighborhood up hollering at the top of my lungs. That’s their problem.

<Fedor23>
 
Prelims are at midnight in Australia, I’ll pass on that. I’ll get up for the main card at 4am though.
 
No, I'm probably gonna try and get to sleep early on a Friday for a change lol.
 
Assuming that's the prelim schedule then it starts 10 PM here, so nope. Imma be asleep during the main card and watch it when I wake up.
 
Latest posts

