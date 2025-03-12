  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Opinion Are you so loyal to the leader of your party that you're not willing to criticize his or her motives/actions?

Whatever party you affiliate with, do you go all in with the leader and don't question their motives or actions?

My belief is what's best for the country and your allies, regardless of who the leader is of what party you affiliate with.

That should be first and foremost.

You just want to get the best results with minimal carnage or chaos.

I don't like leaders who try to prove a point just for the sake of it or blinded by their own narcissism. And do things for their own good, rather than the country.

That's how I look at it.
 
It seems this is how people operate. People aren't loyal to an idea or even a political platform, they're loyal to the cult of personality. It doesn't seem like Trump fans are actually conservative or republican; they're just trump fans. I could say the same thing about the democrats. They supported Harris, not because she's actually a good candidate, but because she wasn't Trump lol.
 
pugilistico said:
It seems this is how people operate. People aren't loyal to an idea or even a political platform, they're loyal to the cult of personality. It doesn't seem like Trump fans are actually conservative or republican; they're just trump fans. I could say the same thing about the democrats. They supported Harris, not because she's actually a good candidate, but because she wasn't Trump lol.
That's are good points indeed. It's probably human nature to be tribal I guess.
 
I voted Keir Starmer and find him a big let down. Hidden behind centrist rhetoric have been a bunch of sweeping right wing cuts to vital services and no obvious signs of preventing the ever widening gap between bottom and top.

His performance has been poor in my eyes.

I think you can also see by the number of times the conservatives booted out PMs before inevitably losing the last election that the right also don't just back random people to the death.

Policies, perhaps. Not individual people. They aren't that important in British politics.
 
Siver! said:
I voted Keir Starmer and find him a big let down. Hidden behind centrist rhetoric have been a bunch of sweeping right wing cuts to vital services and no obvious signs of preventing the ever widening gap between bottom and top.

His performance has been poor in my eyes.

I think you can also see by the number of times the conservatives booted out PMs before inevitably losing the last election that the right also don't just back random people to the death.

Policies, perhaps. Not individual people. They aren't that important in British politics.
yeah other than Johnson- which was heavily tied in to the cult of Brexit at least or nearly as much as the cult of Johnson himself- Brits since Thatcher haven't really embraced pols as hero-figures. thank god.
 
pugilistico said:
It seems this is how people operate. People aren't loyal to an idea or even a political platform,
I'm not so sure. If that was the case why did so many 'leftists' (sic) stay home over the Palestine issue rather than voting Kamala? The Kamala vote was waaaay down from what Biden got, IIRC? if so, I don't see that being a vote in favour of 'the cult of Biden' ( I mean, the very idea of a cult of Biden is a lolfest) so much as a rejection of Kamala for not meeting certain ideological demands.
 
IanEdwards said:
yeah other than Johnson- which was heavily tied in to the cult of Brexit at least or nearly as much as the cult of Johnson himself- Brits since Thatcher haven't really embraced pols as hero-figures. thank god.
Farage has got himself a little cult going, but not enough to make it to the top job.
 
I am the least loyal person on planet earth lol

I am only committed to what I think is correct and I find it super weird people are more interested in playing teams than just attacking issues individually.
 
One side will get complete loyalty while the other will have less.
 
