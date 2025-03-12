Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Whatever party you affiliate with, do you go all in with the leader and don't question their motives or actions?
My belief is what's best for the country and your allies, regardless of who the leader is of what party you affiliate with.
That should be first and foremost.
You just want to get the best results with minimal carnage or chaos.
I don't like leaders who try to prove a point just for the sake of it or blinded by their own narcissism. And do things for their own good, rather than the country.
That's how I look at it.
