Are you more a chips or popcorn person ?

Versez

Versez

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
6,266
Reaction score
9,305
Tonight its movie night in my crib, i have to choose between some popcorn or crusty chips, i mostly always take a side of gummies with those too.

As of you, what is your preference, popcorn or chips ?

1736008127293.png

Miss vickies are mostly my go to.
 
Miss Vickies are the bomb, the sea salt and malt vinegar & sweet chili and sour cream flavors are solid.

Popcorn is alright but I find it is worse on my teeth and I feel I have to brush / floss too soon after eating it.
 
Trying to switch over to plain popcorn on a regular basis cause its healthier but these bad boys right here be calling me and I find it unpossible to resist their sweet siren song

91ba-Va-VS6d-L-SL1500.jpg
 
Pliny Pete said:
Trying to switch over to plain popcorn on a regular basis cause its healthier but these bad boys right here be calling me and I find it unpossible to resist their sweet siren song

91ba-Va-VS6d-L-SL1500.jpg
Click to expand...

I haven't had these in more than a decade, but they're fantastic. Also, diabetes in a bag.

cbdea5de-4edc-4b0c-aa3f-9ccd6ebe15c3.2b169fb0108f67112662cd719d95f3f1.jpeg
 
Chips and it ain't close. I'll eat the whole bag watching a game. I just limit the amount I buy and drink a gallon of water after to try to dilute the kidney stones.
 
svmr_db said:
Miss Vickies are the bomb, the sea salt and malt vinegar & sweet chili and sour cream flavors are solid.

Popcorn is alright but I find it is worse on my teeth and I feel I have to brush / floss too soon after eating it.
Click to expand...
Are there miss vickies over the USA ? Yes they are delicious ! Greasy but once in a while it’s ok
 
I love both but I guess chips at home and popcorn at the movie theatre
 
Chips at home popcorn at the theaters
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GolovKing
Who intimidates you more, a person blasting gangster rap or someone blasting metal?
5 6 7
Replies
137
Views
3K
pugilistico
pugilistico

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,718
Messages
56,733,719
Members
175,384
Latest member
LaPalmaJoa

Share this page

Back
Top