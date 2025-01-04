Are you more a chips or popcorn person ?

Versez
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 28, 2019
- Messages
- 6,266
- Reaction score
- 9,305
Trying to switch over to plain popcorn on a regular basis cause its healthier but these bad boys right here be calling me and I find it unpossible to resist their sweet siren song
Are there miss vickies over the USA ? Yes they are delicious ! Greasy but once in a while it’s okMiss Vickies are the bomb, the sea salt and malt vinegar & sweet chili and sour cream flavors are solid.
Popcorn is alright but I find it is worse on my teeth and I feel I have to brush / floss too soon after eating it.
I like the jalapeños chipsTonight its movie night in my crib, i have to choose between some popcorn or crusty chips, i mostly always take a side of gummies with those too.
As of you, what is your preference, popcorn or chips ?
View attachment 1078497
Miss vickies are mostly my go to.
Are there miss vickies over the USA ? Yes they are delicious ! Greasy but once in a while it’s ok
I ain't scerd of no diabetes!I haven't had these in more than a decade, but they're fantastic. Also, diabetes in a bag.
Yes, the USA has Miss Vickies in the grocery stores LOLAre there miss vickies over the USA ? Yes they are delicious ! Greasy but once in a while it’s ok
I think i will succumb and buy some this evening !I'm in Canada, the brand originated here.