Movies Are you guys watching the Oscars tonight?

Are you guys watching the Oscars tonight?

I'll watch most of it. Just to see what all the fuss is all about. lol But seriously I want Cillian Murphy to win best actor, Christopher Nolan to win best director and best picture Oppenheimer.


Oppenheimer sucked. It better not win a bunch of awards like it did at the Golden Globes. Crazy.
 
SmoothPies said:
The only reason worth tuning in is hoping we get another Will Smith slap type moment
But how would you know that will happen? you have to watch the show live and see if it does. But I highly doubt it.
 
I'm not planning on watching the Oscars. It has turned into an overly boring political event.
 
MXZT said:
You don't think there is a legit voting system? : - )
Hell no, just like the scores on rotten tomatoes nowadays. I work in film programming for the TIFF in Toronto, and it’s a joke system for what films get voted in, which films are actually seen, etc. and they shoehorn a lot of big production companies in due to money alone, which brings in the stars, which brings in more fans and more revenue.

I know Lily Gladstone personally (from Flower Moon) and she thinks she’s going to win because she’s Native American, so she’s worried about that.
 
Dogpound2020 said:
Hell no, just like the scores on rotten tomatoes nowadays. I work in film programming for the TIFF in Toronto, and it's a joke system for what films get voted in, which films are actually seen, etc. and they shoehorn a lot of big production companies in due to money alone, which brings in the stars, which brings in more fans and more revenue.

I know Lily Gladstone personally (from Flower Moon) and she thinks she's going to win because she's Native American, so she's worried about that.

I know Lily Gladstone personally (from Flower Moon) and she thinks she’s going to win because she’s Native American, so she’s worried about that.
Really, that make sense.

So it's all about who bribes the voters with the most money I guess?
 
MXZT said:
Really, that make sense.

So it's all about who bribes the voters with the most money I guess?
Or who they’re close friends with, it’s rare we sit through all of the films. That’s a fuck load in reality. I guarantee the BIPOC aka the coloured voters will go for the coloured artists and films.
 
ferrisjso said:
No.

Even if I was a movie person looking at Jimmy Kimmell makes me physically ill.
In a sea of disgusting Hollywood puppets Jimmy Kimmel is the most obnoxious annoying douchebag.

If your natural reaction to him is to be ill I like you.
 
jeff7b9 said:
In a sea of disgusting Hollywood puppets Jimmy Kimmel is the most obnoxious annoying douchebag.

If your natural reaction to him is to be ill I like you.
Dude that video you showed of that deer running in your background was priceless. Gave me a good laugh for awhile, thank you. : - )
 
MXZT said:
Dude that video you showed of that deer running in your background was priceless. Gave me a good laugh for awhile, thank you. : - )
I was trying to find pics of my dogs for that other thread and I came across that little gem.

Glad it brought some sherdoggers entertainment.

My dogs thought it was the most fun thing ever. After the video ended Lucy just pranced around the yard so proud of herself like she just won the chestminster dog show. She had caught a rabbit a few days before and she was like "daddy did you see we caught that big thing did you see it??"
 
jeff7b9 said:
In a sea of disgusting Hollywood puppets Jimmy Kimmel is the most obnoxious annoying douchebag.

If your natural reaction to him is to be ill I like you.
Fallon is worse IMO just because his theme song gives me chills. "HEY HEY HEY". Kimmell has that racist latino caricicture of an assistant. I have a father who can barely speak English and seeing the way he makes fun of "Guillermo"(was that his name) makes me want to hurt him.

But yeah we're splitting hairs here. Kimmell, Fallon, Colbert they are just the tools hired to make comedy to complement the normie news. All 3 make me ill.

I think an underrated test to see if someone is out of touch or not is their reaction to late night shows. If they enjoy it they are out of touch if they can't stand them they are not. To a lesser extent this would apply to SNL but SNL quality is over the place and they inconsistantly make funny stuff anyone would enjoy. The 3 aformentioned Late Night shows are consistantly dreadful and are more likely to get tears and screams than laughs.
 
