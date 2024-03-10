Yes, even though most of these awards are bought and paid for.
The only reason worth tuning in is hoping we get another Will Smith slap type moment
Hell no, just like the scores on rotten tomatoes nowadays. I work in film programming for the TIFF in Toronto, and it’s a joke system for what films get voted in, which films are actually seen, etc. and they shoehorn a lot of big production companies in due to money alone, which brings in the stars, which brings in more fans and more revenue.You don't think there is a legit voting system? : - )
I know Lily Gladstone personally (from Flower Moon) and she thinks she’s going to win because she’s Native American, so she’s worried about that.
Or who they’re close friends with, it’s rare we sit through all of the films. That’s a fuck load in reality. I guarantee the BIPOC aka the coloured voters will go for the coloured artists and films.Really, that make sense.
So it's all about who bribes the voters with the most money I guess?
In a sea of disgusting Hollywood puppets Jimmy Kimmel is the most obnoxious annoying douchebag.No.
Even if I was a movie person looking at Jimmy Kimmell makes me physically ill.
If your natural reaction to him is to be ill I like you.
I was trying to find pics of my dogs for that other thread and I came across that little gem.Dude that video you showed of that deer running in your background was priceless. Gave me a good laugh for awhile, thank you. : - )
