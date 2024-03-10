jeff7b9 said: In a sea of disgusting Hollywood puppets Jimmy Kimmel is the most obnoxious annoying douchebag.



Fallon is worse IMO just because his theme song gives me chills. "HEY HEY HEY". Kimmell has that racist latino caricicture of an assistant. I have a father who can barely speak English and seeing the way he makes fun of "Guillermo"(was that his name) makes me want to hurt him.But yeah we're splitting hairs here. Kimmell, Fallon, Colbert they are just the tools hired to make comedy to complement the normie news. All 3 make me ill.I think an underrated test to see if someone is out of touch or not is their reaction to late night shows. If they enjoy it they are out of touch if they can't stand them they are not. To a lesser extent this would apply to SNL but SNL quality is over the place and they inconsistantly make funny stuff anyone would enjoy. The 3 aformentioned Late Night shows are consistantly dreadful and are more likely to get tears and screams than laughs.