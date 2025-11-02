Are you guys still baffled that Jones ducked Aspinal?

ClosetVitorFan

ClosetVitorFan

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Nov 19, 2015
Messages
17,550
Reaction score
5,273
Like seriously. Jones would kill him. same reason why I was baffled when he ducked chael the first time. Do I have more confidence in these fighters than the fighters have in themselves?
 
i'm not baffled. Jon is a great fighter, but everyone has a weakness. his just happens to be someone bigger than him who has all the physical advantages. plus Jon is old. he used to talk about all the time how his brother Arthur would beat him up and he would be UFC HW champ if he was in MMA. what's baffling is making it so obvious he's ducking by holding the belt hostage. now the world thinks he's a duck and it was literally all his fault. nobody thinks DC is a duck even though he is and even admits it, but you don't see the backlash because he didn't keep pretending like he was going to fight Ngannou for 3 yrs or whatever the way Jon pretended like he was going to fight Aspinall.

he could've retired after Gane or Stipe and nobody would've cared, and the general consensus would be he's one the greatest fighters that ever lived. he still is considered that, but there is now a contingency of fans that look at him like he's a coward and that wouldn't have existed had he not done what he did.
 
