Are you guys interested in a new tournament?

Just want to see how many people are interested in me putting up a new tournament. I know it hasn't been that long, but I got another one all lined up ready to go.

It's basically which is the best movie that is ranked in the IMDB top 300 films. It's a very comprehensive tourney, there will be at least 15 elimination brackets.

So it's quite long. Some of the films I didn't add due to lack of votes and therefore probably wouldn't get many votes on here.

Anyways, Let me know, thank you.
 
I'll never say no to a tourney but why would this be any different than the best movie tourney you already did?

I don't really see how restricting to the top 300 on imdb is going to change anything.
 
Sweater of AV said:
I'll never say no to a tourney but why would this be any different than the best movie tourney you already did?

I don't really see how restricting to the top 300 on imdb is going to change anything.
Fair enough, the last time I did that movie tourney was like in 2019. So I thought lets do a new one, but yeah you have a valid point.

What kind tournament subject you would like to see?
 
Natural Order said:
Do best athletes of all time

Fuck movies
That one I didn't have to make a massive tourney for that. I'm pretty sure I just did one poll about 20 athletes and It came down to Michael Jordan winning that.

What do you folks think?

Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
That one I didn't have to make a massive tourney for that. I'm pretty sure I just did one poll about 20 athletes and It came down to Michael Jordan winning that.

That's fair, I forgot you already did one for athletes. I think you may be out of topics mate!
 
Natural Order said:
That's fair, I forgot you already did one for athletes. I think you may be out of topics mate!
That's true, I think there isn't much left. lol

I was thinking of doing a best film director one as well. But @I Fusion I has done it already.

So we'll see, I'll figure something out. : - )
 
Greatest tits of all-time. Seriously.

200.gif
 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
Fair enough, the last time I did that movie tourney was like in 2019. So I thought lets do a new one, but yeah you have a valid point.

What kind tournament subject you would like to see?
Was it that long ago? I must have misremembered.

Yeah if you feel like doing one for movies then go for it.
 
Natural Order said:
There's no way it was four years ago we did movie tourney. We do like two a year lol. You guys make so many you forget.
lol That's true, I probably forgot when the last time, but I'm pretty certain it was 2019 and I deleted it recently just because I was making this new one.
 
Maybe best sports shoe between 1980-2000? Something like could hit the nostalgic feels from the Reebok Pumps to the early Jordan’s and failed Nike Pumps and whatever that Magic Johnson shoe was.

It seems like the movies/athletes ones tend to have the same outcome. Just throwing ideas out there?
 
