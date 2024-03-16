Are you guys interested in a new tournament?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Just want to see how many people are interested in me putting up a new tournament. I know it hasn't been that long, but I got another one all lined up ready to go.
It's basically which is the best movie that is ranked in the IMDB top 300 films. It's a very comprehensive tourney, there will be at least 15 elimination brackets.
So it's quite long. Some of the films I didn't add due to lack of votes and therefore probably wouldn't get many votes on here.
Anyways, Let me know, thank you.
