I watched it. I really enjoyed it but its hard for me to necessarily recommend it because its definitely not for everyone. The movie is shot in a very surreal way and is very fast paced and the 145 minute run time flies by. But it is not for the squeamish. I was uncomfortable in my seat the whole time. It only ramps up the gross factor as the movie progresses. Props to demi Moore doing full nudity at 60 years old.