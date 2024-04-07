Are you going to watch the total solar eclipse? - April 8th, 2024

Are you going to watch the total solar eclipse?

  • Yes, with those special glasses.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Yes, with other options.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • No, not risking getting blind.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • No, I couldn't care less.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, it's not even close to me.

    Votes: 1 33.3%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,794
Reaction score
41,646
I don't have those special glasses and they say you can use your camera on your phone to look straight at it. Though I'm not completely positive about that.

Therefore, I'm not risking getting blind, so I'm going to pass. Although, it's going to be cool to see at midday that rather it being sunny it's completely dark.

So that's surreal.

I'm sure there will be a great quality recording of it on YT.

@rj144 you watching?

eclipse_map_2024_notext_10800-fca5ff1be383354dea30f54bfcf48fb4435c8052-scaled.jpg
 
Yes, as close as it's going to get in my lifetime I believe. Pretty incredible phenomenon worth checking out.

Looking forward to it, looking like sunny clear weather here in Nova Scotia for it too.
 
