Joined
Jun 28, 2010
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 41,176
- Reaction score
- 57,260
Thought I'd ask in this forum, because it's specifically about MMA and Mark Kerr.
It has an 8.7/10 out 10K votes on IMDB, looks highly promising.
Release date October 3rd.
I think The Rock will get his first oscar nomination in his career.
And I believe the first ever WWE wrestler to get an acting Oscar nomination.
