  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Are you going to watch 'The Smashing Machine' - Starring Dwayne Johnson?

Are you going to watch 'The Smashing Machine' - Starring Dwayne Johnson?

  • Total voters
    204
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
41,176
Reaction score
57,260
Thought I'd ask in this forum, because it's specifically about MMA and Mark Kerr.

It has an 8.7/10 out 10K votes on IMDB, looks highly promising.

Release date October 3rd.


I think The Rock will get his first oscar nomination in his career.

And I believe the first ever WWE wrestler to get an acting Oscar nomination.





 
hahahaha-laughing.gif
 
xhaydenx said:
Maybe one day.

I've never seen Kerr fight. Think I started watching MMA just a little bit after he stopped, so he means nothing to me lol.
Click to expand...

lol Well you can always see recorded film of his fights. Are you fan of Royce Gracie or Ken Shamrock?
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
lol it's hard to believe he could be a decent actor after all.
Click to expand...
I imagine that an industry full of nepo babies, removed from the hardships they have to portray on screen, rely heavily on their acting coaches. Every now and then a story sneaks out of an actor being unable to cut it, even with the help of their acting coach, and it makes me laugh.
 
The rock sucks, I don’t want to watch that guy in anything.

Plus, Mark Kerr? Really? There are plenty of other MMA fighters with way more interesting stories than Mark Kerr they could have done a movie like that on.
 
A MMA period piece? About Mark Kerr's time in PRIDE? Everyone should watch
 
Its really tough to assume how well this movie does.
The Rock is huge for many people and they'll be excited to see him preform in an mma role. However, I am not this type of person and kind of left those movies behind after JCVD put on the performance of a lifetime dance-fighting at a bar in Kickboxer and then going on to destroy Tong Po.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,356
Messages
58,433,738
Members
176,036
Latest member
DernTheBurn

Share this page

Back
Top