Are you getting Halloween Advertising in August?

What's the deal Holidays Advertisements starting 3 months in advance?
I keep seeing ads online for Halloween candy or Halloween specials. What about you?
At the rate it's going right now, pretty soon you'll be seeing Christmas advertisements in September.
