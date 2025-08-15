  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Are you getting Halloween Advertising in August?

What's the deal Holidays Advertisements starting 3 months in advance?
I keep seeing ads online for Halloween candy or Halloween specials. What about you?

At the rate it's going right now, pretty soon you'll be seeing Christmas advertisements in September.
 
Depending on where you live the weather starts to change in some areas of North America sometime in mid to late August, so I can see why there's some early advertisements. Plus there's no major holiday in August or September barring back to school and the start of NFL season being big events. Any earlier than late August is a bit too much though.
 
