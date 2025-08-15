  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Are you friendly with your neighbours?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
38,469
Reaction score
52,697
Or does everyone pretty much keep to themselves?

I think there is a mutual respect among most of my neighbours. However, I don't talk much to my neighbours. Just a quick hi, good morning or just a wave. That's about it.

No long tangent talks or gossips about whatever.

Just keep a low profile. Come home, go straight into the house. Leave the house go straight to the car and take off. lol
 
Yeah, they get a wave and that's it. I'm at home, I'm free to be the anti-social shut-in that I am.
 
I wave as long as I don’t have to actually speak, maintain eye contact, or treat them like a human being on any level.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,857
Messages
57,687,044
Members
175,807
Latest member
Fug

Share this page

Back
Top