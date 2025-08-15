Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Or does everyone pretty much keep to themselves?
I think there is a mutual respect among most of my neighbours. However, I don't talk much to my neighbours. Just a quick hi, good morning or just a wave. That's about it.
No long tangent talks or gossips about whatever.
Just keep a low profile. Come home, go straight into the house. Leave the house go straight to the car and take off. lol
