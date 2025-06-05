Are you fine with Aspinall moving on and fighting someone else?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Jon Jones and the UFC are really making this a shit show for Aspinall and the fans.
I have no idea what's Jon Jones intentions are and what the UFC is going to do in these following months.
But if Aspinall wants to fight, are you fine with him fighting someone else at this moment?
I know I am. Jon Jones and his mythical belt is meaningless to me now.
Let's just move one from Jones and revitalize the HW division.
