Are you fine with Aspinall moving on and fighting someone else?

Are you fine with Aspinall moving on and fighting someone else?

  • Yes, I'm fine with him fighting someone else at this point.

    Votes: 18 94.7%

  • No, he should wait until we find out what Jones is going to do next.

    Votes: 1 5.3%

  • I'm on the fence. I really don't know.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    19
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,490
Reaction score
51,209
Jon Jones and the UFC are really making this a shit show for Aspinall and the fans.

I have no idea what's Jon Jones intentions are and what the UFC is going to do in these following months.

But if Aspinall wants to fight, are you fine with him fighting someone else at this moment?

I know I am. Jon Jones and his mythical belt is meaningless to me now.

Let's just move one from Jones and revitalize the HW division.

01js7av36ckkfn2bnb4r.jpg
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
If Jon isnt going to fight, what else is there to do?

Its reached a point where they either need to get this locked down pretty much this month, or book a different fight for Tom.
Click to expand...

I don't know what else is there to do, besides move on from Jones and fight someone else.
 
Yes, you can't get blood from a cowardly stone
 
I really wanted to see Jones vs Tom so much, I think everyone on here did, it would have been a huge fight and would have brought that hype and excitement back!!. But sadly it looks like its never gonna happen and we are wasiting so much time on this, so yes lets move on ASAP, Tom needs to get a fight booked and fight very soon, no more wasting time. I don't want this to end up like Chandler vs Conor where we are going round and round and round in circles for years and stuck in groundhog day.

You have to remember Tom was already on the shelf for 18 months with the Blaydes knee injury, and now again he is on the shelf with this Jones saga, he is wasting so much of his prime years with very little actual fighting. UFC HW division needs some actual fight, its like the division doesn't even exist anymore.
 
Not having Tom and Jon fight after all the drama is like having sex without … Anyway, I just want to see the big boys fight, so book anything.
 
If they strip Jones and make it for the undisputed Heavyweight Title I definitely want to see Tom fight someone else.
But if it's for interim gold or just some sort of contender fight, no thanks.
 
I'm done with Tom. The way he's waiting it out for Jones to turn 40 to fight him is simply abysmal. It's very telling, imo, that his last name is Aspinall.
 
Yes and JJ needs to be stripped and removed from the rankings
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alpha_T83
Media Good Ariel Helwani analysis on Jon Jones' tweets
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
mkess101
mkess101
Luffy
Theory — Aspinall wanted Alex to win
Replies
18
Views
943
SuperAlly
SuperAlly
Luffy
DDP says Jon Jones doesn't need to prove anything else
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
2K
TankAbbott4Eva
TankAbbott4Eva
GearSolidMetal
Prediction - Jones VS Aspinall WON'T happen in 2025
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
3K
BowserJr
BowserJr
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Do you think Jon Jones is actually scared of Aspinall?
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
2K
XociDe
XociDe

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,069
Messages
57,377,340
Members
175,686
Latest member
Mahmoud_Oni_Ali

Share this page

Back
Top