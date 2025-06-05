Are you fine with Aspinall moving on and fighting someone else?

I really wanted to see Jones vs Tom so much, I think everyone on here did, it would have been a huge fight and would have brought that hype and excitement back!!. But sadly it looks like its never gonna happen and we are wasiting so much time on this, so yes lets move on ASAP, Tom needs to get a fight booked and fight very soon, no more wasting time. I don't want this to end up like Chandler vs Conor where we are going round and round and round in circles for years and stuck in groundhog day.



You have to remember Tom was already on the shelf for 18 months with the Blaydes knee injury, and now again he is on the shelf with this Jones saga, he is wasting so much of his prime years with very little actual fighting. UFC HW division needs some actual fight, its like the division doesn't even exist anymore.