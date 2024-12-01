Are you fine by yourself or do you need a girl?

F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 1,766
- Reaction score
- 1,995
Do you prefer being single living by yourself or do you need a girl with you?
I've been single off and on so many times. There's so many pros and cons that it's hard to pick which life is better.
life is easy when you're single but a bit boring and sometimes you need someone to drive you to the hospital or emergencies or something
but if got a girl, she can help you with all that but you have to share her problems as well.
I've been single off and on so many times. There's so many pros and cons that it's hard to pick which life is better.
life is easy when you're single but a bit boring and sometimes you need someone to drive you to the hospital or emergencies or something
but if got a girl, she can help you with all that but you have to share her problems as well.