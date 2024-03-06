Media Are you embarassed for UFC because of O'Mailley's accomodation ?

so the guys says this is how champ lives, and then he enters into some mid tier place in one of many hotels in Miami, with medium sized balcony
attached to other balconies of the hotel, with the nice view of other hotels and sea.
Is renting a house for a few days so expensive for Dana and co. ?
 
I’m embarrassed for the way you spell embarassed. And for the thoughts that apparently run through your head! ;)
 
I'm sure Sean is happy with it, Adesanya and other champs have had nice fight week accommodations, I'm sure if he pushed for a nicer place he could've gotten it. It's his first title defense I'm sure he's just focused on the fight itself.
 
mmafan559 said:
does the toilet have a bidet i hope it has a bidet can't have skidmarks on the undies
Can't be looking like this in a title fight. Especially in your new bright pink shorts.

Pretty sure Sean paid for that himself. Probably an Abnb rental or something.

Dana only provides his peasants...er fighters a hotel room in the ramada or someshit.
 
Flower2dPeople said:
I'm just waiting for him to Cigano his wife. Because, damn.

First JDS wife looked like there was more to that story, like a visa/money marriage thing, ditches her once he made it in the UFC for a way better looking younger girl, some athletes have not so good looking wives but his case was something else, and divorced once he had his own money.
 
my guy gets a condo with a balcony overlooking the ocean in Miami.

"Dana bad why he treat his fighters so bad"

Where would you like them to stay instead?
 
UFC fight week housing accommodations for fighters appearing on the Contender Series:

 
Yeah…but it seems like no matter what he does for some reason the media and “fans” will spin it.
People bring up the hair, cuck, pothead, friend of a pedo, PED cheat x2, insufferable attitude etc. and get distracted by that.
Which his spin doctors will downplay and detract as “u hate him cuz his hair!”

In reality It’s the blatant favoritism that he’s received during the course of his career (Fouls treated as wins, gift decisions, extremely favorable matchups, cherry picking opponents) which bothers me the most.
They want to tell us how charismatic and talented this kid is but it just doesn’t show.
 
He's pretty goofy and that seems to really annoy people, he also paid for that himself.
 
Yes, the UFC is cheap, but to be fair, I wouldn't want to be put up in some luxury resort like I'm on vacation before a fight. Would mess with the business trip mindset.
 
