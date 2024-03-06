Your Account
reacted to your score
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2015
- Messages
- 12,000
- Reaction score
- 5,593
so the guys says this is how champ lives, and then he enters into some mid tier place in one of many hotels in Miami, with medium sized balcony
attached to other balconies of the hotel, with the nice view of other hotels and sea.
Is renting a house for a few days so expensive for Dana and co. ?
attached to other balconies of the hotel, with the nice view of other hotels and sea.
Is renting a house for a few days so expensive for Dana and co. ?