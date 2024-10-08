Are you close with your brothers or sisters?

My little sister was 6 years younger than me. When I was young playing with my friends, she would always insert herself into any situation no matter what and try to play with us. We'd be playing and she would come trotting towards us with her bucket of My Little Ponies. She always looked up to me. I was her hero. She'd tell me how her day at school was. At the time, I thought it was annoying, but now it breaks my heart.

As I grew older, just like everyone, we grew apart and spent less time talking. To the point where we lived in the same house, but we hardly talked to each other. She had her friends, I had mine and the age gap is huge when you're young even if it's only a few years.

I always thought in my mind that one day we'd have talk to each other again like we used to. She lived in a different state. Our parents passed away, all my relatives have died. We were the only family left. Then a few years ago she passed away from cancer. It came out of nowhere.

In the back of my head for decades, I've always thought we'd be close again like we were. I remember going crazy when she plays kermit's song over and over. When I think about her little bucket, I just start crying.

 
Husband is one of 6 and doesn't really talk too much to his apart from BDays and death anniveraries since we moved abroad. Two of them we were really close to when we all lived reasonably locally, they were like my brother and sister and was really close to their other halves and kids.
 
My younger sister by 5 years is my best friend in present day. She helped me get through a lot of shit.

We didn't really bond till after our parents passed away because of the age gap.
 
Husband is the youngest and the his eldest is 15 years older...they were thick as thieves till we left the country.
 
Yes i have 2 brothers i would die for. I cant imagine a world where we wouldnt be in contact we could see each other more often but everyone has his own life. We make an effort to see each other at least weekly and thankfully they dont live too far away about 30 minute drive. I feel bad for people who have a hate relationship with their silblings or no contact at all. Its often 1 that makes all the trouble and i can understand not wanting be part of that.
 
