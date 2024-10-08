Are you close with your brothers or sisters?

My little sister was 6 years younger than me. When I was young playing with my friends, she would always insert herself into any situation no matter what and try to play with us. We'd be playing and she would come trotting towards us with her bucket of My Little Ponies. She always looked up to me. I was her hero. She'd tell me how her day at school was. At the time, I thought it was annoying, but now it breaks my heart.



As I grew older, just like everyone, we grew apart and spent less time talking. To the point where we lived in the same house, but we hardly talked to each other. She had her friends, I had mine and the age gap is huge when you're young even if it's only a few years.



I always thought in my mind that one day we'd have talk to each other again like we used to. She lived in a different state. Our parents passed away, all my relatives have died. We were the only family left. Then a few years ago she passed away from cancer. It came out of nowhere.



In the back of my head for decades, I've always thought we'd be close again like we were. I remember going crazy when she plays kermit's song over and over. When I think about her little bucket, I just start crying.



