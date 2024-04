This is spot on. That was an absolutely amazing card with some historic moments. Hearing petty, bitter takes about how Max knocked out Gaethje after he was already beat up so it’s not impressive, or how Pereriea sucks and has been spoon fed opponents and will lose as soon as he faces a grappler blah blah blah….like, why the fuck can’t people just shut the fuck up and enjoy things? lol Why does it have to always ALWAYS be negative or petty bittereness?