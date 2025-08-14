lsa
"AI models from Open AI, Meta, X AI and Alibaba can get people to change their political views after less than 10 minutes of conversation, according to new research from the UK’s AI Security Institute, the Financial Times reports.
“What makes these chatbots so persuasive is their ability to generate large amounts of relevant evidence and communicate it in an effective and understandable way,” says David Rand, professor of information science at Cornell University and part of the team behind the report.
Other research has also shown that AI models can be better than humans at changing other people’s opinions. This raises questions about the potential of chatbots as disseminators of disinformation, the newspaper writes."
This is how I know you fools aint AIs... you aint chaining my opinion on anything!
A song I think fits... I for one welcome our new overlords. Change my mind?
