Are you an Early Bird or Night Owl?

My sleep schedule has been out of place these past few weeks, but recently I've discovered the power of waking up incredibly early and doing things in my own time while everyone else is asleep!

I love it! It's not 8AM here yet and I've already done most of the things I would find hard pressed to do during the day - Run 5KM outside, write 1000 words for my novella, prepare dinner and lunch later on, etc.



I do love night time as well, but I think I prefer waking up earlier during before the sunlight creeps in and going from there. There's something bliss about watching Anime at night for some reason - I'm not sure why, it must be just all those years spent watching it on Adult Swim.