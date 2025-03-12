  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Are you an Early Bird or Night Owl?

Which one?

  • Early Bird!

    Votes: 4 100.0%

  • Night Owl!

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
My sleep schedule has been out of place these past few weeks, but recently I've discovered the power of waking up incredibly early and doing things in my own time while everyone else is asleep!
I love it! It's not 8AM here yet and I've already done most of the things I would find hard pressed to do during the day - Run 5KM outside, write 1000 words for my novella, prepare dinner and lunch later on, etc.

I do love night time as well, but I think I prefer waking up earlier during before the sunlight creeps in and going from there. There's something bliss about watching Anime at night for some reason - I'm not sure why, it must be just all those years spent watching it on Adult Swim.
 
Early, I get up to work out and still start work at 07:30 so I can finish early.
 
Both. Its 1:30am and I’m about to go to bed.
Waking up at 7am as always to start my day though.
 
Regular time is for chumps who lived in a cave 300 years ago

 
