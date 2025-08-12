Intermission
Suppose I have gossip from a minor on a movie set working with actor X, and his facebook post is public, am I allowed to link that here or will a mod delete it?
Can I get in trouble if he has any form of promotion in that post?
I can of course just copy and paste the text too, but I'll ask this way for arguments sake.
