  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Resolved Are you allowed to link to Facebook posts as discussion material?

I

Intermission

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
6,145
Reaction score
3,011
Suppose I have gossip from a minor on a movie set working with actor X, and his facebook post is public, am I allowed to link that here or will a mod delete it?

Can I get in trouble if he has any form of promotion in that post?

I can of course just copy and paste the text too, but I'll ask this way for arguments sake.
 
Intermission said:
Suppose I have gossip from a minor on a movie set working with actor X, and his facebook post is public, am I allowed to link that here or will a mod delete it?

Can I get in trouble if he has any form of promotion in that post?

I can of course just copy and paste the text too, but I'll ask this way for arguments sake.
Click to expand...
It’s fine but preferable that you (TS) add original commentary (your thoughts) as well.

If you take a moment and look at allowed media under our embed icon, we list Facebook.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion The Trump-onslaught: Dems are losing the online information battle to Trump and Musk
7 8 9
Replies
175
Views
5K
Fanu
Fanu

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,641
Messages
57,676,454
Members
175,804
Latest member
thekiddak

Share this page

Back
Top