Relationships Are you a Tits or Ass man? (Or legs, smiles, etc)

The Ultimate Question

  • Tits

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Ass

    Votes: 5 55.6%

  • Legs

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Smiles

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Abs

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Something Else :)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    9
FléauDeDieu

FléauDeDieu

Le Parrain
Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 8, 2019
Messages
629
Reaction score
650
Or breasts and buttocks if you're from a English speaking nation where the women's teeth are atrocious .
For me, personally, the best part of a woman is her smile. A genuine smile from a woman I'm attracted to is easily the best thing in the whole world!
cutiepie.jpg
f547a3c4-f47d-4d70-8147-c255286f591a_2x.jpg
Thea.jpg
And then, inevitably, I always lose my train of thought and make a fool of myself in front of them 🥴
 
I used to be all about the tatas, but I matured. A lady with ass and no tits look way better than the other way around. If a lady has no ass, im sorry, you just eliminated so many positions from your sex arsenal. Flat ass, flat sex imo. Plus, fake boobs look better than fake ass imo.
 
Ass
& titties.
Ass & titties.
Ass &
Titties & big booty bitches.
 
A girl who's a little chubby with big ol' titteh will always get my engine going.

Sadly, lots of them seem to be into black guys, and I can't compete with them dickwise.
 
I want a women who's enthusiastic in bed. Her looks matter to a degree. but bad tits. Or a flat or weird lumpy ass don't really matter if I have chemistry with her.
 
Just call me the doctor on Seinfeld

tenor.gif
 
