Are you a peanut butter enthusiast ?

Versez

Versez

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
5,586
Reaction score
8,538
I personally always loved some good peanut butter toast, it reminds me of my childhood, i was obese when i was a teen, i used to eat cookies ( a full box in one sitting) in front of the TV.

but as for peanut butter i never really stopped.

1733697361765.jpeg

What do you add with your peanut butter ? I heard bananas slices are a good add on.
 
A grilled peanut butter and grape jelly sammich is much better that it sounds.
 
Lifelong peanut butter connoisseur.

I only eat the natural ones that have no additives other than salt. Peanut butter is great on many foods that you might not consider.

PB and lettuce sandwich is one from my youth that I still eat. You can put it on burgers and hotdogs. Grandma taught me to put it on kielbasa.
 
cowboyjunkie said:
Lifelong peanut butter connoisseur.

I only eat the natural ones that have no additives other than salt. Peanut butter is great on many foods that you might not consider.

PB and lettuce sandwich is one from my youth that I still eat. You can put it on burgers and hotdogs. Grandma taught me to put it on kielbasa.
Click to expand...
You eat your hotdogs either peanut butter ? First time I’m hearing this
 
I am a fan. I have it most mornings. As I cut carbs, I switched to no sugar added and put it on low carb bread. I used to love it on Ice Cream.
 
Peanut Butter Cups

I Could Eat

@lsa @Arqueto @helax

pb-cups-final.jpg
 
Got a special brand of crunchy peanut butter woth extra protein that I like very much.
With bananas, its a pretty sweet post training meal.
 
yeah, peanut butter is great. i've been eating more of the organic peanut butter. the one that looks oily when you get it. you get much more of the peanut butter flavor and less sugar. i don't see it often anymore, but ben and jerry's peanut butter cup is really good.
 
Versez said:
I personally always loved some good peanut butter toast, it reminds me of my childhood, i was obese when i was a teen, i used to eat cookies ( a full box in one sitting) in front of the TV.

but as for peanut butter i never really stopped.

View attachment 1075129

What do you add with your peanut butter ? I heard bananas slices are a good add on.
Click to expand...
I like to put in on my butthole and let dogs lick it off.
 
Versez said:
I personally always loved some good peanut butter toast, it reminds me of my childhood, i was obese when i was a teen, i used to eat cookies ( a full box in one sitting) in front of the TV.

but as for peanut butter i never really stopped.

View attachment 1075129

What do you add with your peanut butter ? I heard bananas slices are a good add on.
Click to expand...
{<hhh]
 
I like all peanut related food across the aisle and good thing I ain't allergic 🙏🏿
 
IIIIIIII said:
yeah, peanut butter is great. i've been eating more of the organic peanut butter. the one that looks oily when you get it. you get much more of the peanut butter flavor and less sugar. i don't see it often anymore, but ben and jerry's peanut butter cup is really good.
Click to expand...
You mean natural peanut butter? I always find it at the stores
 
I love it, but it's too fat for me now. I switched to almond and hazelnut butter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,176
Messages
56,632,116
Members
175,319
Latest member
Supra_Slik77

Share this page

Back
Top