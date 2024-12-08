Are you a peanut butter enthusiast ?

Versez
I personally always loved some good peanut butter toast, it reminds me of my childhood, i was obese when i was a teen, i used to eat cookies ( a full box in one sitting) in front of the TV.
but as for peanut butter i never really stopped.
What do you add with your peanut butter ? I heard bananas slices are a good add on.
