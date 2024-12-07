Are you a good judge of charchter?

No cliffs

Bloke I worked with, when he started at the company I worked for I knew him because I stole a deal off him when he worked for another company so we had immediate banter.

We got on so well, used to go out for lunch, drinks after work, met his girlfriend, job's a good'm.

He gets fired, we stay in touch having the odd beer every now and again. Then there's an issue with him and a court case where he apparently threw GF into a window during some WTF kebab fight. Me being me immediately wrote him a professional character reference and that it was obviously a tussle that got out of hand.

There's a new Brit cop character on a soap I watch with his surname so I thought I hadn't thought about him in a while so had a Google, and holy shit he nearly murdered her way after the case where I wrote him a character reference.

He got away with it as well, her injuries were off the hook terrible to the point of a ton of metal in her collarbone and it went to The Old Bailey so considering second domestic violence guilty case how is he not inside?
 
Very good judge of character.

My 16 year old niece had a new boyfriend that played football, sang in the choir, and was the son of a local pastor. He looked like a 220-pound boy band member from the late 90s. Within two months my niece thought she was in love with him, and everybody in my family seemed to love they were together. On paper he was the theoretical perfect boyfriend.

After a few days of hanging out with him separately from her, there was a distinct change of character for him whenever she wasn't around.
Something seemed off with the kid, even besides that.
Couldn't put my finger on it.

My niece is popular in high school, but this boyfriend was VERY popular.
I got the feeling if they'd break up he'd be dating someone else within a week.

I'm just her uncle, but closer to a friend, and I'm not the type to say I should approve of who they're dating. But I did subtly indicate she should keep an eye on him.

And, as it turned out, I was more correct than I realized. He caught him talking with other girls... intimately... and apparently he was playing her the entire time they were dating.

She outright said to me "You were right about him." I replied "Live and learn, kid. Live and learn."


Edit - Would like to add, I liked only one boyfriend my sister had, and that was when she was in high school. Really didn't like any of her boyfriends throughout her 20s, and I always hung out with them for hours multiple times before I came to a final opinion.
Then I met her first boyfriend in her 30s, and he won me over within ten minutes of meeting him. They got married and have been together for 15 years now.
 
Most of my friends are drunks, druggies, gamblers and womanisers.

You tell me?
 
Stop hanging out with 16 year old boys!

A good looking 16 year old lad wasn't ready to settle down with your niece? Must be evil, imo. He's a literal kid, and 99% would be doing the same.
 
