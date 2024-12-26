Are you a fashion enthusiast ?

Versez
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 28, 2019
- Messages
- 6,036
- Reaction score
- 9,075
The trend nowadays seems to wear baggy clothes.
for example hoodies and crewnecks are very trendy right now, in a oversize look.
Baggy jeans like in the 90s seems fashionable again, as you get older, do you still take care of your look ?
for example hoodies and crewnecks are very trendy right now, in a oversize look.
Baggy jeans like in the 90s seems fashionable again, as you get older, do you still take care of your look ?