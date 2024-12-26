Are you a fashion enthusiast ?

Today's overly casual trends are not for me. I mean fine for the Gym or a sporting event or lazing around the house. But I see young dudes at an expensive restaurant with a really dressed up girl, and the dude is wearing a hoodie and Nike dunks. I don't care the hoodie cost 300, its sloppy and you look like a child. These influencers are all slobs that think if something is expensive it is fancy. Or everyone wearing Pajama bottoms in public, looks stupid.