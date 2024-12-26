Are you a fashion Enthusiast ?

The trend nowadays seems to wear baggy clothes.

for example hoodies and crewnecks are very trendy right now, in a oversize look.

Baggy jeans like in the 90s seems fashionable again, as you get older, do you still take care of your look ?
 
Yeah noticed the baggy jeans resurgence recently.

Nah, my style has been the same since say my late 20s - decent t-shirts, decent jeans, smart sneakers. I'm a casual guy, but I do dress to the nines to go to work weirdly. Just don't like dressing like that in my leisure time.
 
Today's overly casual trends are not for me. I mean fine for the Gym or a sporting event or lazing around the house. But I see young dudes at an expensive restaurant with a really dressed up girl, and the dude is wearing a hoodie and Nike dunks. I don't care the hoodie cost 300, its sloppy and you look like a child. These influencers are all slobs that think if something is expensive it is fancy. Or everyone wearing Pajama bottoms in public, looks stupid.
 
You’re right on this sir. Social medias really changed the perception on how people dress ….
 
Meh , cheap jeans, nerdy tee shirt , maybe a hoody , ASICS , Adidas or Reebok trainers, depends what I have available.
 
I only wear whatever social media influencers with over a billion views wear.
 
Versez

