Are you a fan of deli sandwiches ?

Various, my favourite recently is egg mayo, cucumber, tomato and rocket with Branston pickle. But I do a different on every day during the week f'lunch.What you put in them ?
I'll start if you like? Mon-Fri I make a sandwich for lunch, Eamon and I eat at the bar watching some cooking show on telly. Either what we've cooked over the weekend meat wise as leftovers, or egg mayo and salad or ham salad, prawn cocktail if I've done something with prawns.Pics of sandwich?
Yeah if you're keen. Incite some food envy.I'll start if you like? Mon-Fri I make a sandwich for lunch, Eamon and I eat at the bar watching some cooking show on telly. Either what we've cooked over the weekend meat wise as leftovers, or egg mayo and salad or ham salad, prawn cocktail if I've done something with prawns.