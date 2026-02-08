Are you a dick when you compete in sports?

I was at a chess tournament (I know, I know) where a pretty masculine guy (not a nerd) accidentially knocked over his opponents pieces in time pressure, which made his opponent lose time on the clock.



When the guy complained to a ref about the situation and then walked away to the toilet, the guy responsible said out loud in the chess hall: are you going to cry to your mommy?



Later on in post game analysis the guy who was the victim sat on the side quiet when we analyzed the game. I invited him over to the table, and he came



The dick told him "I was lucky, this game was lost for me". And they were completely friendly. Complete dick mode when competing.



I asked my chess coach and he said this is normal. lol.