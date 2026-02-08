  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Are you a dick when you compete in sports?

Intermission

Intermission

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
9,575
Reaction score
5,106
I was at a chess tournament (I know, I know) where a pretty masculine guy (not a nerd) accidentially knocked over his opponents pieces in time pressure, which made his opponent lose time on the clock.

When the guy complained to a ref about the situation and then walked away to the toilet, the guy responsible said out loud in the chess hall: are you going to cry to your mommy?

Later on in post game analysis the guy who was the victim sat on the side quiet when we analyzed the game. I invited him over to the table, and he came

The dick told him "I was lucky, this game was lost for me". And they were completely friendly. Complete dick mode when competing.

I asked my chess coach and he said this is normal. lol.
 
I have zero athletic ability, trash talk is the game I bring.

So maybe
 
I'm mostly a dick in terms of trash talk etc. Nothing is out of bounds trash talk wise. If you show up to compete then be prepared to hear some truly horrific shit.

That being said, I always try to be honest and fair. If I made a mistake then I would absolutely own up to it and wouldn't make fun of anyone for questioning my mistake like the can in the OP.
 
I can get dominant in martial arts classes if I'm in a bad mood. I have cornered a guy who talked smack. like it was a gang thing. then I snap out of it seconds later since it's not a big deal. Hormones are higher when you train.
 
I play hockey and lots of the older guys are complete assholes on the ice and then nice as can be in the locker room afterwards. It's quite bizarre.
 
This sounds like you need to work at controlling your emotions. Most competent people would feast on your fragility.

Enjoy "dominating the dojo" though.

7uVqiE.gif
 
I would have thought this kind of trashy behaviour is frowned upon in chess circles.
 
Honestly, yeah. But I play hockey so fighting and boarderline plays are a part of the game. I’ll always answer the bell when called and I’ll always stick up for my teammates
 
