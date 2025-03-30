Millionaire trader who nailed Bitcoin’s $84K target says $444K is coming A trader predicted in November 2024 that Bitcoin will hit $84k on March 14, 2025 following which it will soar to $44k. His first prediction was spot on. Will the next one also come true?

In November of 2024, an accomplished trader by the name of Josh Mandel predicted to the cent that BTC would hit the price of $84k on March 14 2025. Technically, BTC hit exactly $84k at the closing of 8pm Eastern, the chances of which are beyond astronomical. And to boot, he is now predicting that the crypto will reach heights of $444k 360 days after It hits $84kHis premise behind this is lent to the 4th TurningWhat is the 4th Turning you might ask?In short it is the seasons of humanity. First comes a High, a period of confident expansion. Next comes an Awakening, a time of spiritual exploration and rebellion. Then comes an Unraveling, in which individualism triumphs over crumbling institutions. Last comes a Crisis—the Fourth Turning—when society passes through a great and perilous gate in history.The 4th Turning will pass to which the seasons will start allover again and BTC will be kingI implore you to go down this rabbit hole. I can guarantee it’s compelling