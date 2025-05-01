Are weight class, some of the biggest scam out there?

I’ve never understood the obsession with cutting massive weight just to avoid being “the smaller guy.” Fighters are literally killing themselves to come in lighter why? Is a 20 lb difference really that significant?


This belief feels more like a myth that got grandfathered into the system. In reality, what truly matters are things like cardio, energy, skill, and mental focus. If anything, extreme weight cuts hurt those factors.


Just look at high-level grappling. Ruotolo (around 180 lbs) looks completely competitive with someone like Felipe Pena (230 lbs). You barely notice a weight difference when the skill gap isn’t there.


So who decided this was such a crucial factor? And why are so many fighters still buying into it?

I’ve been training MMA and grappling for over 10 years. I used to walk around at 175 lbs thinking I needed to bulk up to compete with the “big guys” at the gym. Now I’m 158 lbs and I actually feel better, faster, and better cardio. My opponents? They don’t notice any difference.
At this point, I really believe it’s just a belief system. And like most belief systems in combat sports, it’s worth questioning.
 
Because BJJ skill was created for the skill to negate the power strength.

You don't slip into a triangle by accident.

But, one poor quality sloppy right hand from a man 50lbs heavier will break you down.

Though I agree with your logic in hope of the weight cutting bullshit.
 
I’ve sparred the same opponents at 175 and 155, and honestly, they felt the same. I didn’t feel weaker, and they didn’t notice any difference in power either.
 
Then I suggest you branch out a bit and visit some other gyms.
 
Not really an obsession. Just something everyone's doing so you gotta fall in line.



LOL @ 20 lbs not being significant when your competing at a high level
 
Yes, this discussion will get to the bottom of this. Forget the compounding years of evidence. That's cool that you train bro, wish you the best.
 
The cost of losing is too high, risking ur health for small money unless u win alot. Cutting weight for every little advantage sadly is the healthier option than getting ko'd by bigger dudes, losing brain cells, and being poor for some people. Granted not every decision people make are the best ones in their lives. And weight cutting to the extreme prolly doesn't help u be a better fighter. So i dunno, but yea. It's hard to say who performs best at what weight with the extreme's people are willing to go to. But i ain't know nuttin cause i'm fat and gonna stay that way.
 
Guys are pushing the boundaries for every advantage. In a lot of cases, they cut too much and it hurts them. Guys like Pereira and Whittaker moved up and went on to be champs. It’s the natural effect of competitive guys looking for every advantage.
 
