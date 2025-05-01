Are weight class, some of the biggest scam out there?

I’ve never understood the obsession with cutting massive weight just to avoid being “the smaller guy.” Fighters are literally killing themselves to come in lighter why? Is a 20 lb difference really that significant?





This belief feels more like a myth that got grandfathered into the system. In reality, what truly matters are things like cardio, energy, skill, and mental focus. If anything, extreme weight cuts hurt those factors.





Just look at high-level grappling. Ruotolo (around 180 lbs) looks completely competitive with someone like Felipe Pena (230 lbs). You barely notice a weight difference when the skill gap isn’t there.





So who decided this was such a crucial factor? And why are so many fighters still buying into it?



I’ve been training MMA and grappling for over 10 years. I used to walk around at 175 lbs thinking I needed to bulk up to compete with the “big guys” at the gym. Now I’m 158 lbs and I actually feel better, faster, and better cardio. My opponents? They don’t notice any difference.

At this point, I really believe it’s just a belief system. And like most belief systems in combat sports, it’s worth questioning.