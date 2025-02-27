Are we witnessing the end of one of the best eras for a division since the UFC started?

Just dawned at me reading another thread that there are so many old veterans right on the cusp of falling and going into a skid and got me thinking about how good the LW division has been for such a long time.



Guys like Poirier, Gaethje, Hooker, Chandler, Oliveira, have all been around for years, and are still competitive. They all fought at the same time as legends like Khabib, Conor, Ferguson, and even Dos Anjos when he was unstoppable at LW. Thinking about it makes you realise there's been this continuity of future hall of famers in that division for the past 15 years and the division has been deep af with talent for like, 15 years now.



Can anyone think of a better period in a division that's lasted as long as this?