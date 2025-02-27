  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Are we witnessing the end of one of the best eras for a division since the UFC started?

JustBreed

JustBreed

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jul 8, 2013
Messages
913
Reaction score
553
Just dawned at me reading another thread that there are so many old veterans right on the cusp of falling and going into a skid and got me thinking about how good the LW division has been for such a long time.

Guys like Poirier, Gaethje, Hooker, Chandler, Oliveira, have all been around for years, and are still competitive. They all fought at the same time as legends like Khabib, Conor, Ferguson, and even Dos Anjos when he was unstoppable at LW. Thinking about it makes you realise there's been this continuity of future hall of famers in that division for the past 15 years and the division has been deep af with talent for like, 15 years now.

Can anyone think of a better period in a division that's lasted as long as this?
 
Last edited:
Anyway I dont think too much about "end of eras"

Ive been watching since late 90s. Many eras have come and gone. They always do.
 
It happens in every sport.
Old legends fade, new ones step up.
 
HHJ said:
Anyway I dont think too much about "end of eras"

Ive been watching since late 90s. Many eras have come and gone. They always do.
Click to expand...

Not sad about it, just found it remarkable that a division was so good for so long. I can't think of another period like it.


Only Here for Attachments said:
I thought LW was barren and cleaned out, which is why Islam has to move up
Click to expand...

Yeah, it's just about there. As someone mentioned in another thread though, some of these old guys that are on their last years are still considered good wins.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
JustBreed said:
Just dawned at me reading another thread that there are so many old veterans right on the cusp of falling and going into a skid and got me thinking about how good the LW division has been for such a long time.

Guys like Poirier, Gaethje, Hooker, Chandler, Oliveira, have all been around for years, and are still competitive. They all fought at the same time as legends like Khabib, Conor, Ferguson, and even Dos Anjos when he was unstoppable at LW. Thinking about it makes you realise there's been this continuity of future hall of famers in that division for the past 15 years and the division has been deep af with talent for like, 15 years now.

Can anyone think of a better period in a division that's lasted as long as this?
Click to expand...
WW In the late 2000's was stacked, but maybe not this stacked.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,240
Messages
56,951,823
Members
175,477
Latest member
ranman12

Share this page

Back
Top