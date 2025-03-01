Are we really sure that Max KO hasn't affected Justin's career?

Cowboy Kurt Angle
I do think Justin beats Rafel Fizev again, but Tony Ferguson was 36 when Justin beat the living daylights out of him. Tony was in a lot of wars in the octagon, and once that Justin fight happened, he was never the same.
Fast forward to 2025. Justin is now 36 years old, and coming off a loss that saw him get the living daylights beat out of him and KOed, we might be seeing history repeat itself. I hope I’m wrong.
