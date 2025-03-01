  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Are we really sure that Max KO hasn't affected Justin's career?

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jun 3, 2021
Messages
10,261
Reaction score
13,517
I do think Justin beats Rafel Fizev again, but Tony Ferguson was 36 when Justin beat the living daylights out of him. Tony was in a lot of wars in the octagon, and once that Justin fight happened, he was never the same.


Fast forward to 2025. Justin is now 36 years old, and coming off a loss that saw him get the living daylights beat out of him and KOed, we might be seeing history repeat itself. I hope I’m wrong.
 
It has affected it. After the fight was the first time Justin ever talked about retirement. He straight up said if he ever gets flatlined like that again he's done. Immediately, no second thoughts. That means what happened (both the prolonged beating and the brutal KO at the end) had a big impact.

I was originally gonna play Justin at + odds because there are big questions about Fisiev too. The layoff from the injury, etc. But in rewatching the first fight, Fisiev REALLY looked faster and sharper early. The eye poke seemed to take all his momentum. So now I'm kinda leaning Fisiev wins it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,367
Messages
56,959,968
Members
175,485
Latest member
Gastromrepublic

Share this page

Back
Top